JägerHaus at All Points East 2019: 5 thrilling new artists to catch live

All Points East takes over London’s Victoria Park tomorrow for the next fortnight and it’s going to be a doozy. Big names like The Chemical Brothers, The Strokes, Christine and The Queens, Bon Iver, Bring Me The Horizon and Mumford and Sons will all headline the main stage across the next two weekends, ensuring that this year’s festival season will start with an almighty bang.

The Jagermeister JägerHaus stage isn’t to be missed, though: an array of smaller but still brilliant acts will play across both weekends. Here’s a selection of just some of the unmissable rising artists who’ll invade the JägerHaus across All Points East’s six days.

Cola Boyy

Who: US funk polymath who uses his devastatingly catchy songs to promote messages of equality and tolerance in a time of division. Uplifting stuff.

When: May 26, 4:45pm

Romare

Who: The multi-talented producer headlines the stage this Sunday night (May 26), bringing his dynamic live show and pounding 2016 release ‘Love Songs: Part 2’ along to the party. Watch out for the thumping and euphoric ‘Who Loves You?’.

When: May 26, 8pm

Talk Show

Who: Perhaps the best new guitar band in London. Their debut single ‘Fast and Loud’ is a reckless and wonderful thing, and lead singer Harrison’s stage presence during their frenetic live shows is even more so.

When: May 31, 2:30pm

Squid

Who: Buzzy London rabble whose recent live appearances at events such as The Great Escape have been packed to the rafters. Get in nice and early to avoid disappointment and witness their thrilling live performance for yourself.

When: May 31, 4:30pm

Crows

Who: Assisted by Joe from IDLES’ new record label, the four-piece released their debut album ‘Silver Tongues’ earlier this year and its propulsive lead single ‘Chain of Being’ is post-punk at its most powerful.

When: May 31, 7:30pm