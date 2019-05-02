It’s festival season, baby! The most wonderful time of the year! A collective hangover for the next three months! You love to see it!

We’re easing ourselves in with Live at Leeds this weekend, an all-dayer at one of the nation’s most vibrant music scenes at an array of great venues across the city. We’ve got one, too. The NME Stage at Leeds University Union, with Metronomy heading up the bill. It’ll be a laugh.

Meanwhile, there’s loads of exciting stuff to go see.

Barny Fletcher

Who: Genre-bending and expectation-smashing stuff from British polymath.

Where: Headrow House, 12pm

Why: The energy steaming off of Barny Fletcher’s first two releases, ‘Christ Flow’ and ‘Blu Skyes’ is unparalleled. At one point he’s got the flow last seen on an Beastie Boys deep cut, while the next is reminiscent of the energy seen in new up-and-comers like Slowthai.

Key track: ‘Christ Flow’

Beabadoobee

Who: Bedroom-pop songwriter dabbling with grunge-rock stylings

Where: The Social, 6:30pm

Why: Her latest EP, ‘Loveworm’ (released via Dirty Hit), is a step-up for the London musician. Bea expands on her sonic palette, favouring languishing guitars and live takes to accompany her witty and formidable songwriting. More importantly, she’s a thoroughly enjoyable live act with the stage presence of a seasoned pro, making her shows just as memorable for the wise-cracking banter as the lovestruck-jams.

Key track: ‘If You Want To’

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard



Who: Cardiff lads who just bloody love the Canadian Tuxedo (Double-Denim, fyi)

Where: Leeds Beckett SU, 2pm

Why: Depending on where you stand, the band maybe indulging in a capital fashion crime, but there’s nothing reprehensible about the tunes. Latest single ‘Late Night City’ is a T-Rex-sized glam-rock stomper perfectly suited for a day stomping around one of the country’s best nightlife scenes. Get it on and get movin’, their night will be a biggun’.

Key track: ‘Double Denim Hop’

Confidence Man



Who: Unmissable Aussie dance troupe tailor-mad for festival season

Where: NME Stage, Leeds University Union

Why: Their debut album ‘Confident Music For Confident People’ just fucking slaps. It’s the sound of chaotic nights out and exuberant festival sessions all rolled into one kaleidoscopic listen, and the accompanying live show matches the fun levels.

Key track: ‘Fascination’

Easy Life

Who: Leicester troupe who are becoming a formidable live prospect.

Where: Brudenell Social Club, 11:15pm

Why: Songs from their recently released ‘Spaceships’ mixtape are already live favourites – ‘Sunday’s woozy choruses are already being belted back to them and ‘Basics’ is a certified jam.

Key track: ‘Sunday’