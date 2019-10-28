Lucia & The Best Boys are leading Glasgow’s young, vital glam renaissance

With arena-sized ambitions and a no-fucks-given attitude, the four-piece are part of a scene making a real racket north of the border

Over the past year or so, Glasgow has shown itself as a hotbed for fresh new guitar music made with a community spirit. Alongside the shiny goth-pop of The Ninth Wave and Walt Disco’s ’80s throwbacks sit Lucia & The Best Boys, a four-piece gleaning messages of hope and strength from straight-to-the-point, catchy indie-pop.

This month, the band emerged with new single ‘Good Girls Do Bad Things’, the beginning of a new era after changing their name, adding in the Best Boys to the original Lucia. “The song is about me having encountered some really disgusting people while on tour, and had to be in certain situations that I shouldn’t have to be in, and nobody should,” vocalist Lucia Fairfull tells NME.

“I feel like I’m quite a direct and confident person, and doing this has definitely helped me build that even more. I’m lucky that I’m one of those people that can have a go at somebody, and stick up for myself or protect myself. Some people really don’t know how to do that.”

Changing your name is quite a big deal, right?

“I feel like that was something that we’d spoken about for a while. I’ve been doing Lucia for a long time before it was like this band. I had friends coming in and out of the band just playing gigs and I was doing different music at the time. We feel like the music that we’re about to put out is quite a statement for us. It’s been six months since we released out last song ‘Blueheart’ in February, and we’ve grown a lot since then. The boys bring so much to the band – they’re all their own characters in the band, and it plays a huge part of it. This isn’t meant to be end of Lucia – it’s just meant to be the beginning of something better. It doesn’t really matter if I’m the one that writes the music, or is sitting here doing this interview. They’re still very important, because this wouldn’t be a thing without them. I think it’s important to address that.

With the new EP, do you feel like you’re able to push forwards more definitely, now you’ve defined what this band is?

“We’ve had a lot of self-discovery this year. I think at first when you when you start doing this, you really care about the way you come across, and end up comparing and judging yourself a bit too much. This year, I discovered that I don’t really give a fuck. I like the feeling of not knowing what I’m gonna do next. I think it’s more interesting. Nobody has to do one thing. I don’t just like punk music. I don’t just like disco music. I don’t just like pop music. Why not combine everything you love into one? Express yourself truly and it says a lot more.”

It’s a really exciting time in Glasgow for bands right now…

“Glasgow is small, and we’ve all grown as artists playing the same venues as each other, playing the same local festivals with each other, writing music together, supporting each other, going on tour together. We’ve grown very close, and it’s cool because it’s not just like, ‘This is the punk scene of Glasgow’. It’s like, ‘This is like just the scene of Glasgow music. Everyone appreciates each other’s music and I get really inspired by it. If we were all doing the same thing, it wouldn’t be as good.

Everybody in Glasgow feels like they’re allowed to do whatever they want to do, and people will support them and back it. There’s just so much room and so much creative freedom in Glasgow. We get so many opportunities. There’s always a scene, and it just grows and grows and grows. People always ask if you ever gonna move to London? But why do I need to do that? If people want to see us and take note of us, then they should come and see us in our hometown, because that’s when they’re going to get the best show.”

With you finding your place as a band in the past year or so, have your ambitions got bigger?

“I’ve always wanted that. Always wanted it. And yeah, even more as time goes on. I want everyone to hear our music. I want to fucking play arenas. Obviously! When people say they don’t, they’re fucking lying. Who doesn’t want to do that?!”

When you say you want as many people as possible to hear your music, is there a reason that you think they should?

“Especially younger girls, yeah. A lot of the first songs that I wrote are about situations that people around me have been in. A lot of cases have seen me writing something for somebody else, but the song actually ends up coming in useful to me later to, if I find myself in that same situation. All our lyrics are really sweet and simple and I want younger girls to be able to connect with them and realise that everybody experiences these things and not to be afraid. We also have that edge and a bit of aggressiveness to the sound, it’s trying to tell them to be bold and not get too caught up in things.

Do you feel like you’re using your platform to speak for others?

“I want them to do it for themselves. For me personally, it could be like a man or women, but I’ve been in certain situations with men where they think I’m not going to react or I’m not going to do anything, or I’m just gonna walk away and not feel anything. Over time I’ve grown this kind of demon inside me – when that happens to me I’m raging. I wanted to write the song ‘Good Girls Do Bad Things’, that’s basically saying: ‘don’t just assume that I’m not able to fucking stand my corner because I’m a girl. I wanted to make it easy to understand because I want girls to be able to do that for themselves.”

Lucia & The Best Boys new EP will be released in early 2020