NME‘s Radar Roundup is your weekly reminder of the rule-breaking rising artists you cannot afford to ignore right now. From interviews to reviews and track recommendations, this is where you’ll met your favourite new artist.
Interviews
This week, Atlanta’s RMR insists he’s more than just a viral moment, The Kid LAROI talks working with his idol, the late Juice WRLD, and Leeds’ Yard Act poke fun at two-homeowner antagonist, Graeme.
RMR
Back in February, the video for RMR’s ‘Rascal’ posed several questions. Shot in black-and-white, the masked bandit’s viral moment gave a peek into something truly unique and thrilling. His recent EP ‘Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art’ proves that this is no joke – and that this is more than just a fluke viral moment. Read the full interview Kyann-Sian Williams
The Kid LAROI
Embracing teenage heartbreak and leaning on his bountiful collection of friends – including Lil Tecca, Lil Tjay, Corbin and the late, great, Juice WRLD – has set the 16-year-old up for massive things, as his debut mixtape ‘F*CK LOVE’s is a hit in his native Australia as well as his new home of the US. Read the full interview Kyann-Sian Williams
Yard Act
Each week in First On, we introduce a shit-hot artist you’d have no doubt have seen opening the bill for your favourite bands. But for now, here’s the first word on the Leeds gang whose groovy, hardened singles ‘Fixer Upper’ and ‘Trapper’s Pelts’ confront political divides with a knowing smirk. Read the full interview Max Pilley
Reviews
Never let a killer release fly under the radar: get our verdict on Holly Humberstone’s spectacular debut EP, Matt Maltese plays it cool on ‘madhouse’ and Sea Girls breathe melancholy life into indie.
Holly Humberstone – ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ EP
Soul-baring and candid, ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ is a deeply affecting collection of songs that solely document Humberstone’s own personal fears and emotions, but the power and grace of her sentiments are sure to resonate universally. Key track: ‘Overkill’ Read the full review Sophie Williams
Matt Maltese – ‘madhouse’ EP
From leaving a major label to going viral on TikTok, it’s been a strange couple of years for Matt Maltese, but home-brewed EP ‘madhouse’ comes as his most assured work yet. While some of Maltese’s more grand ideas of production have frayed since his debut album, being on a DIY path is clearly playing to his strengths. Key track: ‘queen bee’ Read the full review Rhys Buchanan
Sea Girls – ‘Open Up Your Head’
The London group’s debut album ‘Open Up Your Head’ is a heartfelt beast that isn’t afraid of dreaming big or broaching the endless hellscape that is shit mental health. These are introspective anthems for anxious times; no wonder it’s truly connecting with their growing fanbase. Key track: ‘Forever’ Read the full review Ali Shutler
New Bangers
NME’s New Bangers is our weekly updated playlist full of the essential new tunes you need in your life.
BENEE – Snail
Following up a viral sensation is no easy feat, but the New Zealander appears to have a simple strategy; don’t overthink it. ‘Supalonely’ got the TikTok treatment, but recent songs ‘Night Garden’ and ‘Snail’ suggest that by keeping things low-key – and not retreading the same ground – will be the key to longterm success.
Working Men’s Club – ‘Valleys’
In anticipation of their upcoming debut album (Oct 2nd), the band took to Manchester’s YES for a bruising, brilliant livestreamed gig last month and this pummelling pop number opened proceedings. Next week (Aug 21) they go again at Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club with new visuals and they’re bringing along their mate Lazarus Kane, too. Well worth your Friday night.
Omar Apollo – ‘Stayback’
Hot-buttered-soul Omar Apollo gleefully announced his upcoming debut album last week with this silky R&B jam – think Prince meets Thundercat, where falsetto vocals slither amongst squelching production.