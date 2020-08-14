Never let a killer release fly under the radar: get our verdict on Holly Humberstone’s spectacular debut EP, Matt Maltese plays it cool on ‘madhouse’ and Sea Girls breathe melancholy life into indie.

Soul-baring and candid, ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ is a deeply affecting collection of songs that solely document Humberstone’s own personal fears and emotions, but the power and grace of her sentiments are sure to resonate universally. Key track: ‘Overkill’ Read the full review Sophie Williams

The London group’s debut album ‘Open Up Your Head’ is a heartfelt beast that isn’t afraid of dreaming big or broaching the endless hellscape that is shit mental health. These are introspective anthems for anxious times; no wonder it’s truly connecting with their growing fanbase. Key track: ‘Forever’ Read the full review Ali Shutler

From leaving a major label to going viral on TikTok, it’s been a strange couple of years for Matt Maltese, but home-brewed EP ‘madhouse’ comes as his most assured work yet. While some of Maltese’s more grand ideas of production have frayed since his debut album, being on a DIY path is clearly playing to his strengths. Key track: ‘queen bee’ Read the full review Rhys Buchanan

BENEE – Snail

Following up a viral sensation is no easy feat, but the New Zealander appears to have a simple strategy; don’t overthink it. ‘Supalonely’ got the TikTok treatment, but recent songs ‘Night Garden’ and ‘Snail’ suggest that by keeping things low-key – and not retreading the same ground – will be the key to longterm success.

Working Men’s Club – ‘Valleys’

In anticipation of their upcoming debut album (Oct 2nd), the band took to Manchester’s YES for a bruising, brilliant livestreamed gig last month and this pummelling pop number opened proceedings. Next week (Aug 21) they go again at Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club with new visuals and they’re bringing along their mate Lazarus Kane, too. Well worth your Friday night.

Omar Apollo – ‘Stayback’

Hot-buttered-soul Omar Apollo gleefully announced his upcoming debut album last week with this silky R&B jam – think Prince meets Thundercat, where falsetto vocals slither amongst squelching production.

