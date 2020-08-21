Never let a killer release fly under the radar. Here”s NME‘s reviews of Nubya Garcia’s brilliant debut solo and Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke’s debut album, ‘Blush’.

‘Source’ is a reflection of Nubya Garcia’s hometown; a mirror spotlighting London’s skilled musicians and a reminder of how thrilling this scene can be. The project’s urgency is baked in calming undertones, forcing listeners to be meditative and to connect, and a sense of rejuvenation, providing a call towards a larger sense of community. Key track: ‘Pace’ Read the full review Dhruva Balram

‘Blush’ shows the work of a songwriter who, even as something of a rookie, can command your attention and emotions with the most effortless of lines and make you consider your own life and relationships with the gentle encouragement of a close friend. Hold ‘Blush’ close – it’s a special one. Key track: ‘By Myself’ Read the full review Rhian Daly

New Bangers

Arlo Parks – ‘Hurt’

Previously with the Londoner’s material, it was the pauses and reflections after a particularly stunning line that proved the most affecting. Here, however, things get a little bit louder (if only slightly) as Arlo commands this ‘In Rainbows’-indebted cut with layered vocals and a direct, shoulder-shaking chorus.

TSHA – ‘Sister’

Inspired by the discovery of an estranged half-sister during lockdown, the London producer’s latest is filled with the joy and inquisition – her most emotional and brilliant moment yet.

Ethan P. Flynn – ‘Are You Doing This To Hurt Me’

Once you hear Flynn’s new single ‘Are You Doing This To Hurt Me’, it’s not hard to imagine what collaborators Vegyn, Slowthai, Black Country, New Road and more saw in his talents – there’s hints of Everything Everything and Jockstrap in this arresting number

