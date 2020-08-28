NME‘s Radar Roundup is your weekly reminder of the rule-breaking rising artists you cannot afford to ignore right now. From interviews to reviews and track recommendations, this is where you’ll met your favourite new artist.

Interviews

This week, BLOXX step out with their debut album, Hackney’s Roscoe Roscoe get weird, and Tate McRae reflects on working with Billie Eilish and making her way into the UK charts.

Bloxx Considering the start that Bloxx have had, you’d forgive them for having some high ambitions this year. They’ve played massive venues with Two Door Cinema Club, The Wombats and Pale Waves, as well as landing a coveted slot opening one of the big stages at Reading & Leeds Festival. With every release, and every opportunity kicked their way, there was a bigger one lurking around the corner, but debut album ‘Lie Out Loud’ won’t go away quietly, despite a disastrous year. Read the full interview Ali Shutler

Roscoe Roscoe East London five-piece Roscoe Roscoe make searing hot neo-psychedelic rock for the rain. The new signees to London tastemaker label Slow Dance [Glows, Saint Jude] aren’t so much revivalists or copycats as they are just having a really good time, and their first single ‘Brain Retrieve’ is ferociously alive, huge in its chameleonic sound. Read the full interview Tristan Gatward

Tate McRae Last week Tate McRae broke into the UK Top 40 with the tear-jerking ‘You Broke Me First’. The hard-hitting ballad has soundtracked hundreds of thousands of TikToks, been streamed millions of times and helped earn the Canadian artist a Best New Artist nomination at the MTV VMAs, alongside the likes of Yungblud and Doja Cat. But having shared the stage with Justin Bieber, and worked with Billie Eilish, you get the sense little phases her right now Read the full interview Ali Shutler

Reviews Never let a killer release fly under the radar. Here’s NME’s reviews of Kelly Lee Owen’s stonking second album, Dream Nails fiery debut and Samia’s coming-of-age. Kelly Lee Owens – ‘Inner Song’ Kelly Lee Owens has long been a master at crafting beautifully-textured yet banging techno-pop but with ‘Inner Song’ the Welsh singer, producer, songwriter and former nurse is particularly gutting. Inspired by “the hardest three years of my life”, Owens channels loss and grief into raw and evocative compositions. Key track: ‘Melt’ Read the full review Ben Jolley Dream Nails – ‘Dream Nails’ Dream Nails emerged on the capital’s punk scene in 2015, firing out fierce political pop songs about hexing the patriarchy, DIY culture, and feminism. On this debut, the four-piece hone in on their vision of girl love and solidarity creating an upbeat space for their fans to take solace in – it’s quite a world to step into. Key track: ‘Vagina Police’ Read the full review Stephanie Phillips Samia – ‘The Baby’ Navigating your twenties can be a bit of a delightfully-tricky minefield. Against a changing backdrop of friends, lovers and places, working out who you are and who you can rely on makes for one tumultuous journey. Samia’s debut ‘The Baby’ tries to make sense, or at least accept the chaos of growing pains. Covering country, alt-pop and rock n’roll, the New Yorker’s varied style encapsulates multiple moods – a welcome soundtrack to the existential angst of young adulthood. Key track: ‘Fit N Full’ Read the full review Caitlin O’Reilly New Bangers NME’s New Bangers is our weekly updated playlist full of the essential new tunes you need in your life. Here are some highlights… Girl In Red – ‘Rue’ BLACKSTARKIDS – ‘BRITNEY BITCH’ Rascalton – ‘Places’ Listen and subscribe to NME’s New Bangers: