NME‘s Radar Roundup is your weekly reminder of the rule-breaking rising artists you cannot afford to ignore right now. From interviews to reviews and track recommendations, this is where you’ll met your favourite new artist.

Interviews

Each week, we meet the most exciting new names in the game. This week, Connie Constance revels in the freedom of setting up her own independent label, Beaux talks about drawing inspiration from Kanye and Tyler, the Creator and Eades tell why everything is still brilliant in Leeds.

Connie Constance The Watford artist’s soul-drenched indie bops draw from a soundscape that is anchored as much in the jazz melodies of Billie Holiday and Nina Simone as it is in the sharp riffs and pulsating percussion of Oasis and Arctic Monkeys. Read the full interview Katy Hills

Beaux The Dirty Hit signee’s debut single ‘Look How We Started’ is a bit of a smasher and an exciting tease of what’s set to come next on Beaux’s upcoming EP — get to know the up-and-coming Surrey artist first so you can brag to all your friends. Read the full interview Hannah Mylrea

Eades The Leeds band talk us through their David Byrne and Lou Reed-influenced debut EP, big up their home city’s burgeoning scene and reveal that they’ve been “writing like mad” recently: “We can’t wait to start working on an album soon.” Read the full interview Thomas Smith

Reviews Never let a killer release fly under the radar: get our verdict on Crack Cloud’s electrifying sonic barrage ‘Pain Olympics’ and Alfie Templeman’s latest EP — his best release yet. Crack Cloud – ‘Pain Olympics’ While the Canadian collective’s debut album is a fizzing and irresistible musical statement, it also feels like an extension of their work on the frontline against Canada’s opioid crisis and is a testament to the power of strength in numbers. Key track: ‘The Next Fix (A Safe Space)’ Read the full review Will Richards Alfie Templeman – ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’ EP The prolific Bedfordshire artist’s latest EP sounds bigger, bolder and brighter than his previous work. The eclectic and poptastic ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’ is indie pop’s boy wonder at his striking best. Key track: ‘Things I Thought Were Mine’ Read the full review Sophie Williams

New Bangers NME’s New Bangers is our weekly updated playlist full of the essential new tunes you need in your life. Beabadoobee – ‘Care’ As thrilling as it is vulnerable, ‘Care’ — the first taste of Beabadoobee’s debut album — deserves a bright and long future as a staple for the arena-swelling crowds that will inevitably continue to greet her post-pandemic. It is thrilling to envision the heights that Bea is surely destined to reach in the near future. Sophie Williams Baby Queen – ‘Buzzkill’ “It’s about being really depressed at a party, but feeling that you are, in a way, being coerced to be positive by friends who think you are a killjoy or a buzzkill,” explains Baby Queen of ‘Buzzkill’ which, funnily enough, is actually an absolute riot, featuring grungey guitars, soaring vocals and a huge finish that you won’t want to miss out on. Sam Moore M1llionz – ‘B1llionz’ Birmingham MC M1llionz wants to hit the jackpot. “Make my first mil by 2021 / And I’ll change my name to B1llionz, bro,” he affirms on his latest banger, which has racked up over 869,000 streams in just over a week. If you like the sound of M1llionz, then you’ll want to check out our new guide to the best rappers in the Midlands. Sam Moore

Listen and subscribe to NME’s New Bangers: