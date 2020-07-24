Never let a killer release fly under the radar: get our verdict on Skullcrusher’s haunting new EP, Oliver Tree’s meme-heavy debut and new-gen pop heroes Nasty Cherry’s ‘Season 2’.

LA-based songwriter Helen Ballentine’s debut four-track EP is curious for more reasons than the glaring oppositions between expectation and sound, though. Sure, it takes us to an alternate reality where Joan Baez might renounce her peaceful activism to join hands with Napalm Death, but the resulting songs hint at a vital new artist within indie’s more delicate ecosystem. Key track: ‘Places/Plans’ Read the full review Tristan Gatward

Their debut release – and its accompanying Netflix show – was all a bit dramatic but thankfully found their feet quickly. ‘Season 2’, however, sees the gang really start to play. Away from the glare of the public eye, the four-piece turn hype into something more permanent with a confident collection of tracks. Key track: ‘Shoulda Known Better’ Read the full review Ali Shutler

Injecting humour into everything he does while offering a surrealist escape from the mundane everyday – it’s easy to see how Tree’s outlandishness has made him the digital age’s definitive rockstar. It’s a role he’s happy to play but, beyond the fuzzy guitars and old-school hip-hop beats, Tree’s sometimes thought-provoking narrative proves that perhaps he’s more than a piss-taking internet troll. Read the full review Ben Jolley

New Bangers

NME’s New Bangers is our weekly updated playlist full of the essential new tunes you need in your life.

Biig Piig – ‘Don’t Turn Around’

It’s been fascinating to witness the London artist continue to chop, change and experiment with their sound over the past three years. New single ‘Don’t Turn Around’ is head-spinning alt-R&B with a few Balearic-beats thrown in for kicks. And why not?

Bree Runway – ‘Gucci’

Quickly establishing herself as one of Britain’s most versatile – and explosive – young artists, Bree finds herself surrounded with only the finest on her latest team-up with Maliibu Miitch, her most assured entry yet.

Yard Act – ‘Fixer Upper’

As hilarious as it is world-weary, the Leeds band tap into the endless pit of despair most millennials face when asked by well-meaning family members; ‘Are you looking to buy somewhere, then?’ Somehow, this song’s protagonist/antagonist (delete where applicable) has ended up with not one, but two properties to his name. Ugh.

