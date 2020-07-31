Never let a killer release fly under the radar: get our verdict on Jordana’s brilliant new EP and indulge in a little mystery with Serpiko’s ‘Sleep State’.

This EP hops restlessly – and increasingly – between genres. The swaggering ‘Big’ is Jordana’s hefty garage-rock moment, hinging around the sort of filthy juddering guitar line that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Black Keys record or Arctic Monkeys ’ ‘AM’. It doesn’t make for an especially cohesive listen, but you sense this isn’t Jordana’s goal here. Key track: ‘Big’ Read the full review El Hunt

It’s hard to discern whether this is a deliberate ploy for mystery, or just a new artist finding their feet. It doesn’t really matter. In fact, the obfuscation plays into the music perfectly. ‘Sleep State’ is a 7-track collection full of meditative, reflective singular jazz-flecked electronica – an eclectic mixture of various influences, odes to the greats, old and new. Read the full review Dhruva Balram

New Bangers

NME’s New Bangers is our weekly updated playlist full of the essential new tunes you need in your life.

Ela Minus – ‘megapunk’

We want Ela Minus with us on Judgement Day. The Bogota-born, Brooklyn-based musician vehemently believes in the power of rebellion and creating “bright music for dark times”, so that fighting talk will come in handy when Jeff Bezos-controlled drones delivering your weekly shop inevitably turn on its masters. The pumping ‘megapunk’ would be an ample soundtrack, too.

Jay1 ft Loski – ‘TEE’

With ‘TEE’ being just the Coventry artist’s second single of the year, you get the sense that perhaps he’s spent much of lockdown quietly plotting. His team-up with Kennington’s Loski sees the pair trade verses with the familiarity and poise of a duo experienced far beyond their years, and thankfully, there’s many more to come from both.

mxmtoon – ‘bon iver’

Fair play to mxmtoon for shooting her shot. By naming her spindly new single after the Wisconsin musician, she’s taking to speaking a potential collaboration into existence with this delightful homage.

