NME’s Radar Roundup is your weekly reminder of the rule-breaking rising artists you cannot afford to ignore right now. From interviews to reviews and track recommendations, this is where you’ll met your favourite new artist.

Interviews

Each week we meet the most exciting new names in the game, while keeping an eye on the world around us. This week we meet NYC disco-punks Public Practice, go deep on Arlo Parks’ devastating new song and hang with Sydney prospects The Lazy Eyes.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

New Bangers NME’s New Bangers is our weekly-updated playlist full of the essential new tunes you need in your life. The Mysterines – I Win Every Time The Mysterines have all the makings for a breakout rock band. Stomping riffs, a brilliant leader in Lia Metcalfe (head-turning vocal range) and the playful mythology-toying that builds their own legend (“Even Robert Johnson said that I’d win every time”). This Liverpool gang want it all – and they’re probably going to get it. Thomas Smith Listen: Spotify | Apple Music Inhaler – ‘Falling In’ Inhaler are being watchful of their egos, as Elijah Hewson (Bono’s son) is keen to acknowledge on new song ‘Falling In’. “You can cut yourself on its sharp edges and bleed to death if you’re not careful,” he says. This song is such fun – and such an obvious hit – that they deserve to believe their own hype. Thomas Smith Listen: Spotify | Apple Music Salmon Cat – ‘Calamity Jane’ Salmon Cat‘s debut EP ‘Wha’appened?’ is a delightfully restless listening. Barely ten minutes in length, the London four-piece probe and prod across slacker-rock and bedroom-pop throughout – the collection’s confused title a fitting description of your mindset once finished. But we’re in the mood to be provoked right now, and ‘Calamity Jane’ does that smartly. Thomas Smith Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Listen and subscribe to NME’s New Bangers: