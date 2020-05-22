NME’s Radar Roundup is your weekly reminder of the rule-breaking rising artists you cannot afford to ignore right now. From interviews to reviews and track recommendations, this is where you’ll met your favourite new artist.
Interviews
Each week we meet the most exciting new names in the game, while keeping an eye on the world around us. This week we meet NYC disco-punks Public Practice, go deep on Arlo Parks’ devastating new song and hang with Sydney prospects The Lazy Eyes.
Public Practice
Arlo Parks
A devastating portrait of trying to help your friends through depression, ‘Black Dog’ positions Arlo Parks as a young artist able to tackle the weightiest subjects imaginable with the deftest of touches, and with such naked honesty that it could well serve as an instruction manual for those struggling right now. Read the full interview Will Richards
The Lazy Eyes
Ahead of their upcoming debut EP, rising Sydney psych-rock group The Lazy Eyes talk their dancing heroics, the magic of their hometown’s scene and giving out free pizza at their shows. One for fans of Tame Impala and MGMT. Read the full interview Thomas Smith
Reviews
Never let a killer release fly under the radar – get our verdict on India Jordan’s ravetastic new EP, and some doomy new wave from Brooklyn’s Nation of Language.
India Jordan – ‘For You’
Inspired by formatives years in the North East, India Jordan strikes the perfect balance between joyous euphoria and vulnerable emotion. Be prepared for utopian rave weapons and would-be festival anthems. Key track: ‘I’m Waiting (Just 4 You)’ Read the full review Ben Jolley
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Nation of Language – ‘Introduction, Presence’
The Brooklyn new wave trio pair incisive synth-pop and brutally sad lyricism on their debut and make make riveting case for ’80s revival on their enthralling debut album. Key track: ‘Tournament’ Read the full review Rhys Buchanan
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
New Bangers
NME’s New Bangers is our weekly-updated playlist full of the essential new tunes you need in your life.
The Mysterines – I Win Every Time
The Mysterines have all the makings for a breakout rock band. Stomping riffs, a brilliant leader in Lia Metcalfe (head-turning vocal range) and the playful mythology-toying that builds their own legend (“Even Robert Johnson said that I’d win every time”). This Liverpool gang want it all – and they’re probably going to get it. Thomas Smith
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Inhaler – ‘Falling In’
Inhaler are being watchful of their egos, as Elijah Hewson (Bono’s son) is keen to acknowledge on new song ‘Falling In’. “You can cut yourself on its sharp edges and bleed to death if you’re not careful,” he says. This song is such fun – and such an obvious hit – that they deserve to believe their own hype. Thomas Smith
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Salmon Cat – ‘Calamity Jane’
Salmon Cat‘s debut EP ‘Wha’appened?’ is a delightfully restless listening. Barely ten minutes in length, the London four-piece probe and prod across slacker-rock and bedroom-pop throughout – the collection’s confused title a fitting description of your mindset once finished. But we’re in the mood to be provoked right now, and ‘Calamity Jane’ does that smartly. Thomas Smith
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music