NME’s Radar Roundup is your weekly reminder of the rule-breaking rising artists you cannot afford to ignore right now. From interviews to reviews and track recommendations, this is where you’ll met your favourite new artist.

Interviews

Each week we meet the most exciting new names in the game. This week we meet DJ and producer India Jordan, speak to Yungblud’s favourite new artist 24kGoldn and hang with London’s latest bedroom-pop legends, Salmon Cat.

India Jordan Born in Doncaster, raised on emo, hardcore and the NME, it’s easier to list off the genres that India Jordan doesn’t touch upon. Their new EP ‘For You’ isn’t just their most eclectic release yet but a charming collection of self-celebratory anthems. Read the full interview El Hunt

24kGoldn 24kGoldn’s viral song ‘City Of Angels’ – think Post Malone covering Green Day’s ‘Dookie’ – is climbing the UK Singles Chart, going crazy on TikTok and the banging song has just had a remix from Yungblud, too. The Bay Area star is due for a breakout 2020. Read the full interview Kyann-Sian Williams

Salmon Cat Across their debut EP’s five summer-ready tracks, Salmon Cat fuse hazy guitar riffs, dreamy production and Jess’ softly sweet vocals to create a dreamy, nostalgic soundscape of their own that sits somewhere between Superorganism and Sorry. Read the full interview Ben Jolley

Reviews

Never let a killer release fly under the radar – get our verdict on Deb Never’s grungey quarantine collection ravetastic new EP, and Scottish indie heroes Vistas sparkling debut.

Deb Never – ‘Intermission’ The rising star’s collection makes a compelling case for cutting back on studio budgets when society returns to a sense of normality. Never proves she could quite easily forge a standalone path as a vulnerable grunge/emo star like so many have in recent years Key track: ‘April Mud’ Read the full review Rhys Buchanan

Vistas – ‘Everything Changes In The End’ Vistas’ debut album ‘Everything Changes In The End’ shamelessly sets its sights at an afternoon set on the mainstage of Reading & Leeds Festivals. It aims to follow in the footsteps of The Wombats, Two Door Cinema Club and The Kooks – with mixed results. Key track: ’15 Steps’ Read the full review Ali Shutler

New Bangers NME’s New Bangers is our weekly-updated playlist full of the essential new tunes you need in your life. Jayda G – ‘Both Of Us’ Canadian-born producer and DJ Jayda G has been teasing ‘Both of Us’ for a little while in her raucous live sets, prompting brief snippets to do the rounds on social – but the studio version will still blow your socks off, too. Big ravey pianos, a sunny beat and welcome tonic to these otherwise doomy times. Thomas Smith Listen: Spotify | Apple Music Boy Pablo – ‘hey girl’ Following a quiet 2019, Norway’s Boy Pablo has announced that debut album ‘Wachito Rico’ will be released later this year. First taster ‘hey girl’ is typical Pablo – breezy guitars, lovelorn lyrics – but there’s proof with each release he grows more confident and intoxicating as not just an internet phenomena, but a real-life indie hero. Thomas Smith Listen: Spotify | Apple Music No Rome – ‘Hurry Home’ (ft Beabadoobee, Jay Some) No Rome’s new release ‘Hurry Home’ is like an indie kids’ Avengers. There’s Rome himself, an R&B heartthrob with deft pop sensibilities, Dirty Hit labelmate and grunge icon-in-the-making Beabadoobee, and then they draft in US indie hero Jay Som to utilise her dreamy vocals. This is good shit. Thomas Smith Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

