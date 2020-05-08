NME’s Radar Roundup is your weekly reminder of the rule-breaking rising artists you cannot afford to ignore right now. From interviews to reviews and track recommendations, this is where you’ll met your favourite new artist.

Interviews

Max Leone Listen to the tracks Max Leone has made available online and it’ll feel like you’re listening to three different artists. It fits the mould for what constitutes a future star in this new generation – an Instagram boasting enviable retro-inspired style and, most importantly, genuine raw talent. Read the full interview Sam Higgins Still Woozy Sam Gamsky is evidently keen to pay tribute to his musical heroes – his latest single ‘Window’ ambitiously samples the vocals of Marvin Gaye in a bid to create an era-blending jam. We get the lowdown on his Gaye connection, his math-rock roots and his sincere hope that Kevin Parker will like his cover. Read the full interview Sam Moore Parcels Parcels‘ new live album captures the energy of their brilliant live shows. The band’s keyboardist Patrick Hetherington tells NME about the art of recording a live album with no fans, the lure of the Hansa Studios and what comes next for the band. Read the full interview Thomas Smith Mahalia British R&B star Mahalia was meant to be playing Brixton Academy to celebrate her 22nd birthday – instead, she dropped an intimate EP comprised of songs finished and recorded in lockdown. She reflects on the never-ending journey to her debut album and where the next may take her. Read the full interview Hannah Mylrea Reviews Never let a killer release fly under the radar – here’s what we made of Domino-signees’ Buscabulla’s triumphant debut album ‘Regresa’ Buscabulla – ‘Regresa’ The Puerto Rican’s journey home for the pair has been perilous, but that mix of rage and hope is potent on their debut album. They see a better community on the horizon, but know that they must be a part of its foundations – ‘Regresa’ is a magnificent rumination on those complex emotions. Key track: ‘Nydia’ Read the full review Thomas Smith New Bangers NME’s New Bangers is our weekly-updated playlist full of the essential new tunes you need in your life. This week, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever continue teasing their stellar new album, there’s another sublime Sinead O’Brien performance and India Jordan whips up dancefloor magic. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – ‘Falling Thunder’ It is ludicrously unfair that we’re about to get a Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever album in a summer that’s going to be, well, like this. The third single from upcoming second album ‘Sideways To New Italy’ is a breezy guitar jam with spritely harmonies and a beach-ready chorus. Some sorely-needed escapism here. Thomas Smith Sinead O’Brien – ‘Roman Ruins’ The joy in Sinead O’Brien’s songs often lay in the unknowns. Attempts to label her solely a singing-poet are futile and her songs are soothing propositions despite their deliberate provocations. Quite simply, O’Brien is a hell of a performer and ‘Roman Ruins’ is her most cohesive effort yet – one where the music matches another staggering vocal performance. Thomas Smith ‘India Jordan – I’m Waiting (Just 4 You)’ An unstoppable energy flows through India Jordan’s music. Upcoming EP ‘For You’ – inspired by their time throwing parties in the North East – moves at incredible speed as they thumb through ideas and samples with remarkable experimentation. Disco-flecked ‘I’m Waiting (Just 4 You) is a welcome entry point to one of the UK’s most creative and dynamic producers. Thomas Smith

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0xXZWtbJsvFn2AnJUI0Y0z?si=0H4i-tBVT0yUpmuq9rZTlg