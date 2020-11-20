This week, Baby Queen details her life online, Stats’ Ed Seed reflects on his Welsh upbringing, Fousheé finally gets what she’s owed and Melbourne’s shit-hot new group Romero talk being the scenes new troublemakers.

Baby Queen Listening to Baby Queen’s Bella Latham talk, it seems impossible that there might be an alternate reality where she isn’t on the road to pop superstardom. She dissects her story as a songwriter so far into “eras” like a veteran artist several albums deep, has an astute vision of who she is as a musician and, crucially, has the drive, work ethic and determination that doesn’t allow failure to be an option. No wonder she’s killing it. Read the full interview Rhian Daly



Romero Romero bill themselves as a power pop band, which makes sense up to a point. Though the truth is it’s a bit of an over-simplification. Gleaming new wave is an undeniable influence – Blondie is a personal favourite of Oliver’s – but a decidedly dyspeptic undercurrent lurks just beneath the surface, vestiges perhaps of the many short-lived punk bands from their teen years. With new single ‘Troublemaker’, they have delivered their most essential distillation of Romero yet. Read the full interview Jonathan Garrett

