This week, west Londoners Chubby and The Gang speak on the upcoming reissue of their thrilling debut, MONEYPHONE’s community and compassion makes our hearts ache, and Jade Bird announces her long-awaited comeback.

Chubby and The Gang With the re-release of debut album ‘Speed Kills’ just around the corner, the lightning-in-a-bottle frenzy that hardcore punks Chubby and The Gang managed to capture on that record will rightly come to light once more, further cementing their status as the scene’s clear frontrunners. Read the full interview Max Pilley



MONEYPHONE Watching MONEYPHONE’s new video for their single ‘Indecision’ is as painful as it is joyous. Recorded pre-lockdown in the duo’s Toronto home, the clip is a wholesome ode to friendship: their friends and collaborators hug, chat, smile and skip their way around as sunlight seeps in through the windows. What was initially created as a celebration of the community that surrounds the band has now become a time capsule of a simpler moment before lockdown separated us from one another. Read the full interview Will Richards



Jade Bird Jade Bird’s 2019 debut balanced “intricate songwriting that favours minimalist balladry among emotional turmoil”, and the drama is yet to calm down. As she announces her comeback, Bird tells us about recording an album in a pandemic, why ‘Headstart’ feels like community and the government’s “appalling” handling of musicians affected by the coronavirus crisis. Read the full interview Rhian Daly

