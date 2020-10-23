This week, Atlanta’s Baby Rose on embracing her unique singing voice, Bea Miller embraces her political side on her new EP, and South East Londoner Enny shouts out her community with ‘Peng Black Girls’.

Baby Rose The Atlanta star knew from an early age that her voice was entirely unique, but with her upcoming material, she’s now able to find joy in standing out from the pack. “I know that I’m a vocal anomaly and I love that. But the message has always been at the forefront for me, the music is just a conduit to get the point across of who I am,” she says. Read the full interview Georgia Evans



Bea Miller Bea Miller’s new EP ‘elated!’ shows a side to that’s yet to be uncovered; one that’s fiercely political and unafraid to get personal. And having nearly a decade in the game under her belt, she’s ready to move on from the people silencing her: “I think people had this idea that a young woman in pop music should not be sharing her worldly views. I think that a lot of people care about that!” Read the full interview Hannah Mylrea



Enny Community is at the heart of everything that Enny creates. One of South East London’s finest rappers’ third single ‘Peng Black Girls’ acts a bold celebration of black womanhood and laced over soulful keys and a low-key drumbeat is the reminder: “We gon’ be alright, OK”. The track is a mantra and a reminder to black women everywhere that they can find solace in a world that makes them feel disrespected, censured and overlooked. Read the full interview Timi Sotire

