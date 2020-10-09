This week, Yorkshire’s Working Men’s Club on how the bleak winters inspired their debut, Brooklyn’s mxmtoon insists that going back to the bedroom isn’t a stepback, and Ruby Fields finds some much-needed clarity on her new album.

Working Men’s Club Inspired by the bleak winters in his hometown of Todmordon in Yorkshire, Syd Minsky-Sargaent and his band tear lumpy chunks out of the surrounding hills on their brilliant self-titled debut album. But the real victory? Keeping listeners on their toes, he says: “We’ll just continue to fuck with them. I enjoy confusing people”. Read the full interview Matty Pywell



mxmtoon Having initially built her following as a successful YouTuber, making music in a virtual world is something that comes naturally to Brooklyn singer-songwriter mxmtoon. But as the global pandemic forces her back into her bedroom, Maia refuses to see this as a step backwards. Instead, she has embraced the challenge of Zoom meetings and solo writing with a tenacity evident on new EP ‘dusk’. Read the full interview Katy Hills



Ruby Fields At the heart of Ruby Fields’ ‘Pretty Grim’, there’s a startling realisation; this isn’t working for me. The song paints a grim picture of blood in the bathroom sink, a pounding headache and a lifestyle of barely getting by. As the song evolves, Ruby concedes that it was never meant to be this way. It chimes with many’s experience in 2020. With the pandemic bringing into focus the value and qualities of our lives, ‘Pretty Grim’ encapsulates that feeling of imagining some kind of self-improvement. Read the full interview Thomas Smith

