A. Swayze makes it all too clear throughout this album that he’s intent on attacking serious matters in life, whether big or small. Perhaps most importantly, he’s managed to morph his frustrations of the world into engaging and frantic material that packs serious spirit. Key track: ‘Mess Of Me’ Read the full review Rhys Buchanan

Since his first few EPs, Gus Dapperton has embodied pop culture in all its guises. From garnering internet fame across Tumblr in the early days and now on TikTok thanks to his feature on BENEE’s viral hit ‘Supalonely’, the bowl-cut-sporting New York musician is at the forefront of Gen Z subculture. It’s where anything goes, and he’s taking that in his stride. Now with his sophomore album ‘Orca’, his slacker-pop is less relatable storytelling and more of a cathartic insight into his vulnerabilities around touring in your early twenties. Read the full review Key track: ‘Get Out’ Becky Rogers

Sinead O’Brien – ‘Drowning In Blessings’ Irish-born, London-based O’Brien says the new EP is “about spaces, claiming personal space in the city, naming things, bringing them closer,” and – just as she planned – these four songs play out like an instruction manual for finding inspiration and forward motion in a world designed to keep you running in circles. Read the full review Key track: ‘Most Modern Paintings’ Will Richards

New Bangers NME’s New Bangers is our weekly-updated playlist that’s full of the essential new tunes you need in your life. Here are some highlights…

Sault – ‘Free’

And the mystery rolls on. Scarcely a couple of months since the recent release of ‘Untitled (Black Is)’, the collective hold their cards out of view and keep the details private. For them, the music, always, does the talking. But ‘Free’, a highlight from their new collection ‘Untitled (Rise)’, has plenty to say. Masterful stuff, yet again.

Rachel Chinouriri – ‘Give Me A Reason’

Having sat on her new EP since February, the Londoner has finally shared the first taste of it with ‘Give Me A Reason’, a trippy examination of a relationship in terminal decline.

Pom Poko – ‘My Candidacy’

Trying to make heads or tails of a Pom Poko song is almost always a waste of time. So just whack ‘My Candidacy’ on bloody loud and see where your mind ends up. Don’t try to understand it, just feel it.

