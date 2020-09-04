NME‘s Radar Roundup is your weekly reminder of the rule-breaking rising artists you simply can’t afford to ignore right now. From interviews to reviews to track recommendations, here is where you’ll meet your favourite new artist.
Interviews
This week, Samia told us about releasing this summer’s defining indie album, Washington D.C.’s Bartees Strange invited us into his uncompromising sonic world and Baby Queen detailed the hugely important role that honesty plays in her songwriting.
Samia
The New Yorker’s debut album ‘The Baby’ feels like an ideal accompaniment to these strange, discombobulating times. Over 11 sonically diverse and emotionally complex songs, the 23-year-old’s music goes beyond fleeting indie-pop and speaks directly to the soul. Read the full interview Caitlin O’Reilly
Bartees Strange
The D.C. artist’s upcoming debut album ‘Live Forever’ resists conforming to genre at every turn, blending shades of indie rock, hip-hop, punk, country and more — often within the same song. It’s more than just a signifier of its creator’s varied musical appetite. Read the full interview Mia Hughes
Baby Queen
Baby Queen’s latest ‘Medicine’ is a subdued but shiny track that explores the side effects and salves of anti-depressants. Each Baby Queen song may sound different but they’re tied together by a common thread: their writer’s sharp observations and wry humour, akin to The 1975’s Matty Healy or Lorde. Read the full interview Rhian Daly
Reviews
Never let a killer new release fly under your radar. This week, we reviewed Belako‘s first proper shot at world domination, BLOXX‘s assured debut and Sweeping Promises’ impressive first LP.
Belako – ‘Plastic Drama’
Spanish post-punks Belako finally look poised to break out on their own thanks, in part, to their first international record deal with BMG. The band may have a new global audience to impress but there’s no fear here: ‘Plastic Drama’ is full of the kind of confidence it takes to be unforgettable. Key track: ‘The Craft’ Read the full review Ali Shutler
Bloxx – ‘Lie Out Loud’
The debut album from Bloxx arrives freighted with expectations — but the band are not the type to bow to pressure. Across 12 straightforward yet enormously fun tracks, the hotly tipped four-piece divulge their greatest asset: their innate ability to craft a mammoth chorus. Key track: ‘Off My Mind’ Read the full review Sophie Williams
Sweeping Promises – ‘Hunger For A Way Out’
At a desolate intersection of post-punk and new wave stands Boston-based revivalists Sweeping Promises. Their titanic debut album is custom-built for jangly lo-fi apologists with angular discord and indie-pop fizz. Key track: ‘Hunger for a Way Out’ Read the full review Tristan Gatward
New Bangers
NME’s New Bangers is our weekly-updated playlist that’s full of the essential new tunes you need in your life. Here are some highlights…