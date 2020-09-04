Spanish post-punks Belako finally look poised to break out on their own thanks, in part, to their first international record deal with BMG. The band may have a new global audience to impress but there’s no fear here: ‘Plastic Drama’ is full of the kind of confidence it takes to be unforgettable. Key track: ‘The Craft’ Read the full review Ali Shutler

Bloxx – ‘Lie Out Loud’ The debut album from Bloxx arrives freighted with expectations — but the band are not the type to bow to pressure. Across 12 straightforward yet enormously fun tracks, the hotly tipped four-piece divulge their greatest asset: their innate ability to craft a mammoth chorus. Key track: ‘Off My Mind’ Read the full review Sophie Williams Sweeping Promises – ‘Hunger For A Way Out’ At a desolate intersection of post-punk and new wave stands Boston-based revivalists Sweeping Promises. Their titanic debut album is custom-built for jangly lo-fi apologists with angular discord and indie-pop fizz. Key track: ‘Hunger for a Way Out’ Read the full review Tristan Gatward



New Bangers NME’s New Bangers is our weekly-updated playlist that’s full of the essential new tunes you need in your life. Here are some highlights…