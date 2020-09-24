Ruby Fields shares gritty new single ‘Pretty Grim’

Ruby Fields has shared her first new song of 2020.

The new song, ‘Pretty Grim’, is out now and the video – directed by Jamieson Kerr – is available to watch below.

‘Pretty Grim’ was initially penned by Fields in 2018 following the end of a gruelling Australian tour. The song was finally recorded earlier this year, partially in New Zealand’s Waiuku and then finished in her hometown of Byron after sessions were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the song, Fields says that it “targets mental health and not yet having found a balance with drinking and so on. From memory I was a bit lost at the time and hadn’t felt anything in awhile. When you’re fresh out of high school and get shoved in front of the country with a megaphone you definitely make some cringe worthy mistakes.”

She adds; “Not too long after I booked my trip to Nepal so I could get off my ass and stop complaining. I threw myself in the deep end and saw some of the most heartbreaking and beautiful things. Definitely shoved me right back into my privilege sized pigeonhole and I came back really determined to write new music.”

Fields’ most recent was 2019’s sparkling EP, ‘Permanent Hermit’, following which she toured extensively across her native Australia and at festivals.

Earlier that year, Fields was named in the NME 100 – our tips for the best new artists on the planet – with NME’s Jordan Bassett saying “that in the age of fake news, a generation of young singer-songwriters has emerged determined to share searing, unvarnished truths, breathtakingly honest admissions set to minimalist guitar. Fields is one of them.”