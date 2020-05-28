The best debut albums (and EPs) of the year… so far!

It’s perhaps never been more daunting to be an emerging artist. Gigging is out of the question while temporary lockdown means that plenty of new bands have had to slam the brakes on any momentum heading into this summer. Constant self-promotion and half-baked video sessions are the norm – many unable to make a penny. To those powering through and trying to turn this period into a positive – NME salutes you.

But aside from the doom, pockets of light have emerged. These banging debut albums – EPs and mixtapes included – from Emma-Jean Thackray’s freeflowing jazz to Do Nothing’s righteous rage and Public Practice’s disco-punk grooves suggest that when we look back at 2020 – rising artists continued to thrill.

There’ll be some new names and a few familiar ones, but know that these 15 collections are the very best of the bunch.

Easy Life – ‘Junk Food’ There are songs on this mixtape that deserve to be right up there in the UK charts. Whether it’s the funky ‘Nice Guys’, the wonky ‘Earth’ or the tongue-in-cheek ‘Dead Celebrities’, there’s proof here that Easy Life are becoming some of Britain’s most astute and witty songwriters. Key track: ‘Dead Celebrities’ Read the full review Thomas Smith