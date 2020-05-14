Unsurprisingly, The Great Escape is not happening this year. Traditionally, the Brighton festival is not just the first indicator of festival season – it’s a unique one at that. Based almost entirely around the discovery and promotion of new music, it’s a vital signpost of the rising stars set to for greatness in the coming years.

Thursday through Saturday night – props if you make it the whole slog – are some of the most exciting days of the year for fans and industry. Stumbling between bars and venues in the Laines, or making the trek down to Horatio’s on the pier and back up to Green Door Store – the element of chaos and enthusiasm heightens the expectations. To not have that opportunity is particularly devastating for new artists.

But if you’re truly committed to discovering and supporting new music – which is why you’re reading this article – then you’ll still be trawling through the lineup this weekend to check out the new shit-hot names you would have seen.

NME is no different – here are the 20 rising artists we were dead-excited to see, but you should check them out regardless.

Words: Rhys Buchanan, Luke Morgan Britton, Will Richards, Thomas Smith