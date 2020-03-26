TikTok and Twilight: Girl In Red’s guide to quelling quarantine boredom

“I watched all the Twilight stuff too – every movie in two days. I don’t remember it being that bad. They didn’t have sex until they got married and I feel like it’s some kind of super-religious American way of saying, ‘Vampires can do this so you can too!’ It was really weird, but that wasn’t the problem. I was trying to figure out what it was even about. In Lord Of The Rings, they have to destroy this fucking ring, right? Harry Potter has to kill Voldemort or whatever. In Twilight, you don’t know who the bad guy is. The bad guys weren’t bad enough. I was only watching for Kristen Stewart.”

