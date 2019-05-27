What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Weird Milk

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting new Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Weird Milk on being bang average, The Rock and shopping in Milton Keynes.

“We are…Weird Milk”

What do you sound like?

“Dollar signs”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“You’re never the best but never the worst.”

What’s your best song?

‘Better’

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“It’s hard to pick one, any gig where the room is full of people enjoying themselves is a memorable one.”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

“I can run faster backwards I can forwards.”

We said really interesting…

“3 out of 5 band members are lactose intolerant”

What’s your karaoke song?

“Foreigner – ‘I Want To Know What Love Is'”

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do with it?

“Go to Milton Keynes shopping centre and make a kind of ‘shopping day out’ music video. We’d have so much money left over.”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“To make someone feel something.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“Me (Zach), because I believe the others have got this.”

Fill in the blanks: “When you listen to our music, it feels like The Rock is coming to your party.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“The Gigantic Milk People”

Where can we see you next?

“On 6th June at Battersea Arts Centre with Trudy and the Romance!”

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“Fireworks”

Any final words?

“Thank you for the questions NME and for your support.”