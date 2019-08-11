What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Automatic

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting new Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Automatic talk electrocution, getting on the property latter, and how they sound like, uh, a bank robbery?

What’s your band called, mate?

Automatic

We are…

Halle (bass/vocals) , Lola (drums/vocals), Izzy (keys/vocals)

What do you sound like?

The soundtrack to a bank robbery

Are you any good (honestly)?

Don’t believe the hype.

What’s your best song?

Mind Your Own Business by Delta Five.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Definitely the first one. We couldn’t get it booked anywhere decent, and it ended up being the first show for everyone on the bill. The house music was left on accidentally so Siouxsie and the Banshees was playing during our first song, but people said it actually sounded cool. It turned out to be a banger show and a ton of people came, including all of Lola’s family.

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

Lola is a scientist.

We said really interesting…

Izzy was electrocuted

What’s your karaoke song?

We don’t do karaoke.

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do with it?

Buy a house instead, whoops.

What do you want to achieve with your music? (If you answered, ‘we just do it for ourselves and anything else is a bonus’, then go directly to jail, do not pass go, do not collect £200)

We wanna quit our jobs!

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

Halle sacrifices herself

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like a drunk girl is pushing your buttons.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

Automatons

Ricky Wilson once told NME he would ‘wank off a tramp’ to get famous. What would you do?

Let a car commercial use our music

Where can we see you next?

Our next show – Shacklewell Arms 22nd October

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

Same thing we always want: really good sound, no mistakes, & to make a bunch of money in merch!

Last words:

It took 4 gin and tonics, one mezcal soda, and three pilsners to answer these.