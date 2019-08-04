What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Biig Piig

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting new Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Biig Piig spirits taking over her brain and why her beloved mic Wendy might be out of a job soon.

We are…

Biig Piig

What do you sound like?

“Cotton, apparently”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“I like it tbh, but I haven’t a clue.”

What’s your best song?

“‘Perdida’, I reckon.”

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“Village Underground in London last year.”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

“I can’t sleep without my ears being covered because I worry spirits are gonna enter my brain and mess up my dreams and life.”

We said really interesting…

“My mic’s called Wendy.”

What is your karaoke song?

“Roberta Flack – ‘Killing Me Softly'”

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do

“Buy property in London and then shoot a DIY thing.”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“I wanna get to a point where I can use the platform to spark conversation.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“It’d have to be Wendy, to be honest.”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like something is groovin‘ your ears.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“Piiglets”

Where can we see you next?

“I’m going on tour in October, with a London show at EartH on the 24th.”

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“Drop dead.”