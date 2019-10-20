What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Egyptian Blue

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Brighton’s Egyptian Blue talk being ordained, getting a reaction out of their audiences and their inevitable end at a cliff-edge.

What’s your band called, mate?

“Egyptian Blue / EB / EB INC.”

What do you sound like?

“Like our artwork.”

Are you any good? (honestly)

“It wouldn’t really be for us to say, but we do tend to elicit some sort of reaction from people!”

What’s your best song?

“We don’t have favourites, we value equality in this band.”

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“We didn’t play very well, but The Globe in Brighton a couple of years ago was pretty memorable, due to glasses and people flying everywhere.”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music?

“We have an ordained member in the band and also a shady Jeweller. (Not the same member)”

What is your karaoke song?

“The karaoke song of choice would have to be ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, Simon & Garfunkel.”

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do?

Firstly, get in touch with our friend Jon as he’s owed a big payday following his work on our previous low budget videos. Then hire a tour van and drive to the biggest cliff we can find for one final beautiful day of non ballast behaviour.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“Eternal happiness, failing that just to make music that connects with people should cover it.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“We’d all jump, as there’s no throwing in this band. It would make a good end to a big budget music video though.”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like EB is THE ANSWER to your PROBLEMS.”

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like ‪Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or ‪Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“THE EB INC’S CLAN CREW ORGANISATION OF OVBANITES or something like that.”

Where can we see you next?

“We are currently on our first headline tour of the UK, some of the dates have already sold-out so be quick! We’re also playing various festivals (SWN and Ritual Union), and after that we head out on tour with Yak in November.”

What do you want to happen at your last ever show

“A re-run of that one infamous show at the Globe mentioned above – perhaps more people this time and less glass!”

See Egyptian Blue live:

Oct 23rd – London – Servant Jazz Quarters

October 25th – Brighton – The Prince Albert

October 29th – Leeds – Hyde Park Book Club

October 30th – Halifax – The Lantern

November 1st – Glasgow – Broadcast