What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Franc Moody

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting new Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, London’s Franc Moody on spending their cash on slap up meals and the oboe-featuring finale they’re planning for their last ever show.

What’s your band called, mate?

“Franc Moody”

We are…

“Ned Franc, Jon Moody and collective based in London.”

What do you sound like?

“Slippery, prickly, craggy.”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“Getting better…”

What’s your best song?

“We are loving our most recent release, ‘Dream In Colour’. Maybe just cos its fresher, but it feels like a real chunky slab of FM funk.”

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“Either our last headline show in Dublin’s Workman’s Club where the energy was absolutely electric. Sweat dripping from the ceiling. Or our recent show at Glastonbury. It was a life long dream of ours to play there and even better that it was to a packed out Pussy Parlure!”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

“Ned doesn’t like peas, but enjoys most other foods. Jon has a small Eustachian tube and thus suffers with equalising pressure at altitude.”

We said really interesting…

“Ned killed a man in Reno 10 years ago. Jon helped bury him. This was the beginning of Franc Moody.”

What is your karaoke song?

Jon – Cannibal Corpse, ’Hammer Smashed Face’

Ned – Mozart, ‘Pie Jesu’

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do ?

“Film it on our phones, and use the money for a good ol’ slap up meal.”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“To earn enough money to consistently go out for good ol’ slap up meals.

Seriously though, we want to create an energy that is infectious through both records, and especially, live. We want our records to be timeless as far as possible, and to induce an undeniably good time.”

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QwQzFllf6Hc

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

Dan our drummer, because he snores.

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like George Clintons less talented grandchildren is in your earholes.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“Franc Moody’s Fish Fingers.”

Where can we see you next?

Somerset House, London supporting the mighty Parcels (July 18)

Shorelines Festival, Egypt (July 26)

Appletree Garden Festival, Germany (August 1)

Skandalos Festival, Germany (August 2)

Pukklepop, Belgium (August 17)

And then a headline tour around Europe in October!

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“Cue lights stage left: Jon enters from above harnessed to a giant oboe. Flames shoot out the back as Jon rips into a 42-minute oboe odyssey.

15-mins into solo: Band hatch out of giant egg stage right. Once free of yolk and membrane, they join him in the oboe themed finale culminating in a crescendo of Morris dancers (entering stage right) and wash board players (entering via trap door) all trading solos.

Cue blackout”

Any final words?

“We’re looking forward to sharing our debut album with you early next year!”