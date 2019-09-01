What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Gaffa Tape Sandy

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting new Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Bury St Edmunds’ Gaffa Tape Sandy talk Ratatouille, music-making honey-badgers and Rolo yoghurts.

What’s your band called, mate?

“Gaffa Tape Sandy “

We are…

“Catherine Lindley-Neilson (Vocals & Bass), Robin Francis (Drums) and Kim Jarvis (Vocals & Guitar).”

What do you sound like?

“Honey badgers play-fighting over a field of bubble-wrap.”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“That’s not for us to say. But yes we are really cool.”

What’s your best song?

“To us our songs are like pastries. The fresher and newer the better. And our freshest pastry is called ‘So Dry’

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“The first time we played abroad was to about 3000 German people in a forest which we thought was going to be empty. It was heckin’ good. “

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

“Collectively, our favourite film is Ratatouille.”

We said really interesting…

“Collectively, our favourite film is Ratatouille.”

What is your karaoke song?

Kim – ‘Greensleeves’ by Henry VIII

Catherine – ‘Complicated’ by Avril Lavigne

Robin – ‘Wherever You Will Go’ by The Calling

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do?

“Blow it all on arcade machines within days and regret it for years, OR do something which starred Ainsley Harriott. It could go either way really.”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“Happiness and joy via ear canal! Simple meanings and simple pleasures. Although we like the idea of making people think as well. We aim for our music to be joyful and thoughtful.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“Kim. He can’t read set lists properly.”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like Jesus is in your soul?

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“Inevitably, they would be called Sandies.”

Where can we see you next?

Wild Paths Festival in Norwich (Oct 19), SWN Festival in Cardiff (Oct 20) and The Haunt, Brighton (Oct 26)

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“Volcanic eruption. Fossilised in ash. Perfect.”

Any final words?

“Nope. But our final meal would be a Pepsi Max and a Rolo Yogurt.”