What’s Your Band Called Mate? Get to know Husky Loops

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting new Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Husky Loops tell us about plans to enlist Bez, and why they reckon they are “the best band in the United Kingdom”

What’s your band called, mate?

Husky Loops, innit.

We are…

In London, 2019.

What do you sound like?

Rude grooves and pretty songwriting. Kaboom, shhh. You love yourself, you want to love life.

There’s only one YOU. Be unique. Fight for what you don’t like. Make the world a better place. Do your thing. Love. Sex. Kindness. Family. We sound like Danio, Pietro and Tommaso.

Are you any good (honestly)?

We are the best band in the United Kingdom. (Honestly).

What’s your best song?

‘Everyone Is Having Fun Fun Fun But Me’

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Our headline show at Corsica Studios, London, October 2018. It was basically a fully sold out rave party. It was mental!

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

Absolutely nothing. Everything we do is music and the reason why we’re interesting to people is because of our music. The reason why we’re here talking right now to each other is music. That’s the main goal, making amazing music. Nothing about us at all is interesting without the music. We are a bunch of boring people that like to argue most of the time (mostly about music), we like boring shit like carrot cakes, watching shitty youtube videos, and we’re also arrogant. Without the music, we are nothing. We make music to become better and hopefully improve other people’s life. Sometimes we wake up in the morning and feel like giving it all up, we kinda reconsider why we chose music as a profession, really. But then we realise that making music is fucking awesome because making music is fucking awesome and everything we really care about is making music. It’s our faith and the reason why we breathe. Music. What we do, what we are, is music. And music is what we should be talking about. Music.

We said really interesting…

Sorry.

What’s your karaoke song?

Feel by Robbie Williams. Huge nights guaranteed.

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do with it?

Find out who the guys who do all the pyrotechnic stuff are. Bring them the money in a briefcase.

And simply ask “what can this get us?”

And ask Bez if he’s around. Kaboom.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

We want our music to sound like ourselves and we want to be unique but at the same time we want others to relate to it and feel like it’s theirs.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

Tom.

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like lemon is yellow to your eyes

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

The Little Loopers.

Where can we see you next?

UK TOUR OCTOBER 2019, BRING THE PROSECCO. TICKETS OUT NOW.

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

Stadium full of people singing our song and hugging each other.

Any final words?

We can’t even speak english.

Husky Loops’ debut album I CAN’T EVEN SPEAK ENGLISH is out August 16