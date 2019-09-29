What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Nova Twins

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Nova Twins talk diversity in rock music, a barbed wire smoothie and their DIY set designs.

What’s your band called, mate?

“We are Nova Twins”

What do you sound like?

“Get a blender, put barbed wire in it with a generous sprinkle of sass. Drink it. Then head to the club… The aftermath is what we sound like.”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“We’d like to think so…”

What’s your best song?

‘Vortex’

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“This year has got to be Hell Fest! We played super early in the morning, not expecting anyone to be there and it turned out to be our biggest audience to date (20,000 people) and it was carnage.”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

“Our DIY clothing skills have transferred to set design on our music videos. We had a lot of fun spray painting the S-type Jaguar car in Vortex and painting a whole flat for Devil’s Face. We love taking on crazy projects.”

What is your karaoke song?

“Can’t remember the last time we Karaoke-d but ‘Pour It Up’ by Rihanna was our long distance car jam for a while. We’d go all out and sing the harmonies on the ‘ohh’s’ and everything lol.”

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do ?

“Our videos are low budget, we would probably continue with that and keep the rest of the money to pay for more videos and studio time.”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“We want to see more diversity at rock shows. We are both from mixed backgrounds and didn’t see a lot of options for us growing up in that world. We want all people from different walks of life to feel a part of something inclusive whilst celebrating their individuality. It’s nice to see things slowly changing but we still have a way to go.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“Is it harsh to say our drummer…? Haha! (We use a few different drummers). If they weren’t there and it was just us two on the bus, then we would have to Thelma and Louise it and go down together.”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like a party is in your pants.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“Super Novas?”

Where can we see you next?

“On our next UK Tour! February 2020!”

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“Last show?! By the time we’re too old to tour I reckon they’ll be virtual 3D home experiences where we can play live from our beds and be holograms projected onto the stage haha”

Any final words?

“Congrats NME reader, you have made it to the end of the interview. Nice chatting with you! Adios amigos.”

Nova Twins tour the UK next February