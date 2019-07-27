What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Oscar Lang

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting new Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Oscar Lang on being the resurrection and why Glee were better live than Oasis.

What’s your band called, mate?

“Oscar Lang”

We are…

“Oscar Lang, Mac Luis, Eric Pestopolous, Alex Baldwin and Daniel Bath and we are from the great Londinium.”

What do you sound like?

“If you rolled Mac DeMarco, John Lennon and the Wii shop channel music into a ball and put it inside Kevin Parker’s butthole.”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“My mum says we’re great, so therefore we must be.”

What’s your best song?

“I think it’s gotta be my new one ‘Hey’, when I wrote that song I immediately knew it was a fucking slapper.”

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“I’d say our headline at Thousand Island, it was the first time I’ve heard people singing my songs back to me and there’s no other feeling like it.”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

“I have the chef skillz of Gordon muthafuckin Ramsey.”

We said really…

“My first ever gig I went to see was Oasis’ last ever concert. My second was ‘Glee: Live in Concert’. Not gonna lie, Glee banged harder.”

What is your karaoke song?

“‘Everybody’s Changing’ by Keane. Enough said.”

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what would you do?

“I’ve always wanted to make a feature length animation with a full soundtrack of bangers, in the art style of the 1989 BFG. Oddly specific but I can see it all in my head, so yeah I’d probably do that.”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“To make tracks that appeal to a wide array of emotions, for when your crying in bed shovelling Ben and Jerry’s into your gullet or your cracking a couple cold ones with the boiz.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“Definitely Daniel. He’s too good looking and therefore makes us all look bad. Good riddance.”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like that fizzy tingly feeling is spreading throughout your private parts.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“The Oscar Lang Wang Gang”

Where can we see you next?

“Green Man Festival on the 15th of August.”

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“As I sing the final notes of the final song, I will slowly ascend into heaven and burst into a huge ball of light, blinding anyone that is fortunate to bare witness. It will then be revealed that I am actually the second coming of Jesus and am here to save the planet. Upon this information being revealed I will indeed save the planet and then proceed to fly into the sun never to be seen again. Or maybe I’d like cry and say thank you or something, not sure yet.”

Any final words?

“Winky.”

Oscar Lang’s ‘Bops ETC.’ is out now via Dirty Hit