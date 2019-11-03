What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Sweat

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, London’s SWEAT on their mysterious roles, intergalactic rock operas and sounding like microchips.

What’s your band called, mate?

“To finally end all this confusion we are called Sweat.”

We are…

The Dentist, The Gambler, The Mathematician, The Nobleman, and The Wildcard

Bass, Vocals, Drums, Synth and Guitar – not in that order, it should be obvious which is which!

What do you sound like?

“Microwaved microchips.”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“Good Good double good!”

What’s your best song?

The Nobleman: Director

The Gambler: Director

The Mathematician: Director

The Wildcard: Director

The Dentist: What Men Want

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Dentist: “Last year I was living in an abandoned asylum, and the day before it was due to be demolished we threw a big party with our friends WOOZE, who also lived in there. The audience took “demolition” to heart, and inhibitions were lost in a spectacular way.”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

“There is nothing beyond music.

We said really interesting…

“Really!”

What is your karaoke song?

The Gambler: ‘Two Can Play That Game’ – Bobby Brown.

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do

Gambler: “Firstly thank you very much. We’d probably put the money into length rather than quality, so probably a trilogy of pretty ropey feature length intergalactic rock operas.”

Dentist: “A feature length animé.”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

Gambler: “I want to achieve the unachievable.”

Dentist: “I believe the greatest musical achievement is to have your work in the Karaoke songbook.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

The Dentist: “I would throw myself off because I am a selfless individual.”

The Mathematician: “Ballast. No Ballast. All go down.”

The Nobleman: “The Dentist”

The Wildcard: “The Nobleman”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like everything is going your way.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

The Dentist: Droplets or maybe mist. Condensation.

Maths: Probably Sweatz. Up to them!

Where can we see you next?

“20th of Nov we’re throwing a single launch party with our friends Deep Tan (who are also celebrating their recent double A side), and our friends Waterbaby who shot the garage scene of our video! It’s at Peckham Audio, a brand new club on rye lane, finally south London is getting somewhere new to replace all the places that keep closing :(“

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“This will never end.”

Any final words?

“It’s not over yet! This is meant to be a comeback!”