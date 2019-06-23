What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Yizzy

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting new Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Lewisham’s Yizzy on his blend of grime, obsession with lizards and potential hologram tour.

What’s your band called, mate?

“I’m not in a band, I’m a solo artist called Yizzy.”

We are…

“19 from Lewisham, South East London.”

What do you sound like?

“Like a mixture of Dizzee Rascal, Stormzy & Skepta.”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“Yes, I am very good at what I do and put a lot of time into my craft.”

What’s your best song?

‘3 Minutes To Live’, and it just came out with my new project ‘Welcome To Grime Street’.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“O2 Brixton Academy in May, it was the first time my family ever saw me perform.”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

“I used to run the 100m for London when I was in school. I used to train 5 days a week and was running the 100m at 16 in 11.73 seconds.”

We said really interesting…

“If that’s not interesting I don’t know what is But I love reptiles; lizards, snakes, water monitors, I love them all.”

What’s your karaoke song?

“Ed Sheeran – ‘Shape Of You’ (Stormzy Version)”

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do with it?

“If it’s a shit load, I’m filming the video on the normal low budget I usually do, and putting the rest into a house. I’ll fix up the house, flip it and give you the money back once it’s sold if you want?”

(Deal)

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“I wanna achieve a long and prestigious music career as well as being able to look after my family.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“Well it’s pretty much just me, my manager and my DJ. I need my DJ to perform and my manager can’t DJ so he’d have to go to be honest.”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like energy is rushing to your brain.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“Yizzies – simple & straight to the point.”

Where can we see you next?

“Transmission Festival in London, on the Grime Originals stage.”

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“There is no last ever show. Even when I’m dead and gone I want a hologram version of me touring the world. I’m trying to make sure the future generations of my family are eating up good forever.”

Any final words?

“Final words? Am I dying?”