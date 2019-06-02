What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know EUT

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting new Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Amsterdam’s EUT on smacking each other in the face , baring their arses and riding ponies.

What’s your band called, mate?

Our band is called EUT. Not yout, or ut. But EUT!

We’re from Amsterdam.

We are:

Megan on vocals

Tessa & Emiel on guitars

Sergio on bass & keys

Jim on drums

What do you sound like?

“Like a couple of bipolar millennials”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“DUH!”

What’s your best song?

“‘Look (who has decided after all this time)”

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“Our album release show!”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

“We smack each other in the face a lot.”

We said really interesting…

“Everybody has a tendency to show their bare asses a lot.”

What’s your karaoke song?

“‘Definitely Torn’ by Natalie Imbruglia <3″

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do with it?

“I think we would ride real ponies and horses instead of the fake ones in the ‘Bad Sweet Pony’ video!”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“See the world, inspire, but most of all, confuse people.”

If your tourbus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“Emiel, he has the biggest hair..

But probably it would be our tour manager. He is the fattest ;-)”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like a meteor has exploded into your mind

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“EUTchens.”

Where can we see you next?

“In October will be doing our next tour through the UK!

14/10 – Coventry @ Kasbah

15/10 – Hull @ Sesh

16/10 – Leeds @ Oporto

17/10 – Nottingham @ Bodega

18/10 – Manchester @ The Castle

20/10 – Bristol @ Crofters

21/10 – Brighton @ Prince Albert

22/10 – London @ Old Blue Last”

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“That the audience show their bare asses to us for a change, while the pyrotechnics are bursting hot as hell.”

Any final words?

“See you in October!!!”