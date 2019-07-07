What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know APRE

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting new Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Kent’s APRE on how a lawnmower brought them together, comparing themselves like Mozart and dance-move that cut their audiences down by a third.

What’s your band called, mate?

“We are APRE. Pronounced the French way, but spelt wrong.”

We are…

Charlie Brown (yes that’s my actual name) – plays everything

Jules Konieczny – plays almost everything

What do you sound like?

“We sound like what Mozart would have sounded like if he was still about.”

Are you any good (honestly)?

Jules: “Charlie is, I’ve just got a load of fancy guitar effects pedals that make me sound good.”

What’s your best song?

‘Without Your Love’

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“We played to three people in Tunbridge Wells and two people got removed for doing the worm in front of the stage, that was a great gig…”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

Charlie: “Contrary to popular belief, we actually met because Jules mowed my lawn.”

We said really…

“Charlie kissed a dolphin on holiday once.”

What is your karaoke song?

Frank Sinatra – ‘My Way’

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do with it?

“We wouldn’t film the video because we would of accidentally spent all the money on inflatable animals.”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“Conquer the world – any band that tells you otherwise is lying.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“Our drummer Dan would volunteer he’s that nice.”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like Philip Schofield is caressing your body.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“The APREmites”

Where can we see you next?

“We go on tour at the end of September to every corner of Britain, come have a dance.”

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“Everyone would have to be naked.”

Any final words?

See you in the charts

APRE’s tour the UK in September and October