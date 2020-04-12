What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Belako

What’s your band called, mate?

Belako

What do you sound like?

A coven having a rave at a former train station in the year 2999.

Are you any good (honestly)?

We are (honestly) good and hope people fall in love with us when we play live. We are also all very nice (honestly).

What’s your best song?

We just released ‘marinela2017’ and could be one of the best songs we’ve made.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

One we will remember forever was in Mexico (CDMX) in 2018. We got all of our instruments and Lander’s passport robbed at SXSW, so we took the plane from Austin to Mexico without him while he went to the Spanish embassy in Houston. Not only were we lucky to have friends who lent us their instruments (and their drummer for the soundcheck), but also to have Lander back in time to play at the biggest festival we’ve ever played, Vive Latino.

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

Lore met Josu the day she was born, Josu met Cris at the uni library and Cris met Lore on their very first rehearsal. Some months later Lander appeared and met all three of them in Belako.

We said really interesting…

After almost 9 years together, we haven’t even been close to hooking up with each other.

What is your karaoke song?

‘The Winner Takes It All’ by ABBA or ‘Without You’ by Mariah Carey. Category is EPIC DRAMA.

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do

We hire all the best Studio Ghibli’s animators to make a whole new film with our songs.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

Whenever someone listens to it, to have that teenage intense feeling of finally having found something that speaks to you directly and so you can’t get out of that loop.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

Definitely Lander, he is such a lucky lad he would fall on his feet right into a well of gold. You know about that time in Mexico….

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music it feels like Julian Casablancas is reading your favourite book by your side and tucks you into bed.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

Pickles! We absolutely adore pickles.

Where can we see you next?

We are likely to become unwanted citizens abroad as our passports show we come from the eye of the co-vid19 storm. We were supposed to be playing Great Escape & fingers crossed Reading and Leeds will still be going ahead. We will see when and where we can come back to the UK. As soon as the live music scene is up and running again, we will be there.

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

A lot of tears, the audience crying, our manager crying, all of us crying. Whenever it will be, we want to be so proud of that show that our chests will burst into flames.

Any final words?

Please let us in. We will bring you joy.

BELAKO’s new album ‘Plastic Drama’ is out May 8