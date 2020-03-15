What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Briston Maroney

What’s your band called, mate?

‘Briston Maroney’ which is my real life mama-given name but if I had a band it would probably be called “El Fuego Caliente and the Groove Regulators.”

What do you sound like?

You know how old dudes always say like “We ready to rock and roll?” when they’re walking out of the bathroom of a restaurant shaking their hands they just washed? Same tone and sentiment as that.

Are you any good (honestly)?

I think I am an awesome dancer but that’s really all I can say confidently.

What’s your best song?

My favourite song to share with people is probably ‘Freakin Out on the Interstate’; because it’s pretty short and even if people don’t like it they can at least say, ‘yeah I mean it sounds like he likes what he’s doing’.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Most memorable show of my life was probably playing at a venue in Amsterdam last year. It was a big old theatre full to the brim, we were opening for a killer band, it felt like walking into a cut scene from Guitar Hero. After the show we hung with the kids who were at the show; they were so nice and signed my shoes. I’m wearing them right now!

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

I love to get tattoos!

We said really interesting…

I didn’t know Vermont was a state until probably like 2 months ago.

What is your karaoke song?

‘Little Saint Nick’ – Beach Boys. I heard a friend do it once and it really was powerful.

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do

I would take like a few hundred of the budget to make sure I could compensate the hard working director and crew, but use the rest of the money to give to like one person who is asking for money on the street or whatever. Like all the money. And that’s how the video starts; with me handing them a big ole honking sack of money, the song plays in the background. We would go on to film the next like 15 years of their life seeing how they spend the money and following their crazy shenanigans and such, see how they deal with their wealth. In total running-time the video would be like 7 or 12 hours or something, and everyone would hate it except for me and maybe like my mailman who I would hope would watch it with me.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

I want people to feel safe when they listen to music I make. I want to let people know in my music also that I am thankful in a way they could never understand that they are listening to it.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

Probably our tour manager Nick. He is always singing jazz classics and talking about his dog and Radiohead. He’s really tall too so maybe he would catch wind and make it safely to the bottom.

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music it feels like chocolate milk is pouring into your ear

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

Hahaha that would be an insane thing to imagine!!! I would probably say like “Santa’s Lil Helpers” or something just downright precious.

Where can we see you next?

I go to Portland Brew coffee in Nashville almost every day, so there. We are hitting the road in June as well, East Coast US so come hang!!!

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

I hope at the last show I ever play we all jump into a big swimming pool afterwards and everyone is splashing and laughing and not even caring that they jumped in with their phones in their pockets.

Any final words?

Thank you for letting me be a part of your day 💙