What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Drug Store Romeos

What’s your band called, mate?

“Drug Store Romeos, buddy”

What do you sound like?

“We sound like 70s keyboards, topped with rhythmic drums and driving melodic bass lines, finished off with a splash of beautiful, softly projected, personality rich female vocals.”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“Honestly yes, and I’ve made some real bad music so I’d know.”

What’s your best song?

“That’s a contentious one, we disagree on this but I’m the one answering the questions so our best song is undeniably ‘Quotations for Locations'”

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“Our best gig was a show we did at the nursery that Charlie’s mum worked in. We came in to show them how the instruments worked and play them a couple songs including our home-written classic Old McDonald. It was a good show but it annoyed me that they didn’t buy any merch, like I don’t care if you don’t earn any money neither do I just buy a t-shirt you little shit.”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music?

“Jeeeez, I dunno, music is my interesting thing, outside of that I just eat, watch sport and smoke weed.”

We said really interesting…

“Oh and I’m really good at climbing/assault courses, it’s not interesting I just wanted to get it in there.”

What is your karaoke song?

“Do you belieeeeeeeeeeve in life after love!”

Scenario: we’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do?

“Green water slide from the top of the Empire State Building going through New York. I have a water gun and I’m just shooting real people trying to do office their work through the open windows of their high rise buildings. Also the others are there and they’re doing stuff, I don’t really care what I just slide.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of the cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“Charlie because he’s heavier than Sarah and Sarah also because you can never be too safe when it comes to a bus hanging over a cliff edge. I thought about just throwing one of our heavy keyboards out instead but you wouldn’t believe how hard they are to find online.”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“9 Grammys, worldwide recognition for our unique sound, money, fame, power, and an appearance on the Graham Norton show. Just the small stuff really, it’s all about the love of the music.”

What do you want to happen at your last ever gig?

“Fire alarm to go off as we strum the first chord of our hit so 10,000 people are left with musical blue balls for the rest of their life.”

Any final words?

“No, I wouldn’t want to waste people’s time by making them read a whole paragraph of non relevant, uninteresting information that doesn’t go anywhere or even really have a point to it. Just drivel, space-filling nonsense. That would be a shame and as such I shan’t partake.”