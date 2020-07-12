What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Eades

What’s your band called, mate?

Harry: Eades

What do you sound like?

Tom: If Andy Gill had a love child with Lou Reed, and that child became friends with David Byrne and he and David Byrne made a lo-fi side project, something like that.

Dave: David Bryne and Lou Reed playing squash.

Harry: David Bryne and Lou Reed’s dyslexic child playing out of a Motorola Pearl! The Punk and the Funk. That would be the title of our Disney film.



Are you any good (honestly)?

Dave: We enjoy what we do on a daily basis, that’s always good enough.

Tom: Does the pope shit in the woods? Are bears catholic?

Harry: You tell me.

What’s your best song?

Harry: Released? I love the lyrics in ‘Forget What You Want’. Love singing that opening line. That’s where we got the idea for the EP title from. Though probably ‘Same Guy’ it’s just catchy and very fun to play.

Tom: Hard to say, my favourite to play live is probably ‘I Want More’ (coming soon), its a real slow garage rock song with a big climax.

Dave: We’ll probably never write it, what’s the point if you have.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Tom: Probably the only one we’ve done. A sold out Oporto in our HQ that is Leeds, and then the world went into lockdown…

Harry: We were meant to be supporting Disq which I was pretty excited about, but that obviously got cancelled. Jof and I have played Paradiso in Amsterdam before. That was a fun show. Met some interesting people backstage.

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

Dan: I have an extra vertebrae in my back, it’s pretty whack but gives me serious leveraging power.

Tom: In 2005 I came third in the world artistic roller skating championships.

Harry: There were only three people competing.

We said it was really interesting…

Tom: In 2006 I came second in the world artistic roller skating championships.

Harry: Only two showed up that year.

What is your karaoke song?

Dave: Love Me – Elvis

Harry: Freebird – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Tom: Rappers Delight – The Sugarhill Gang

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do?

Tom: Call up Space X, get them to shoot us up to the international space station, feature a celebrity cameo (ideally Paul Chuckle or Nicolas cage) and just float about for a bit

Harry: That’s way better than my idea. Let’s do that. I just wanted to recreate the ‘November Rain’ video. But with more hair. Or Jof might do a good Janet Jackson in ‘Scream’



What do you want to achieve with your music?

Harry: I’d be a very happy man if we could play Glastonbury.

Dan: Play in front of fat crowds with the boys.

Harry: Every night. The chubbier the better.

Tom: I want to stop working shitty jobs / being on the dole, and if music can make that happen, that would be nice.

Harry: Musically I want us to keep moving forward. Trying new things and exploring new ideas. I like bands that are unpredictable where you don’t always know what you’re going to get. We have three writers and two producers in the band which has been a great combination for our productivity so the goals are to just keep releasing as much music we can. We’ve been writing like mad and I can’t wait to start working on an album soon.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

Harry: Tom.

Dave: An old man once told me in a pub that Tom was born with unnatural feline tendencies which allows him to always land on his feet. Let’s hope it’s true.

Tom: I’d take the hit, become a martyr, then have Tom Cruise play me in a biopic.

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music it feels like Phil Lynot is in your basement

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

Dave: Seades?

Harry: Made In Leades…

Where can we see you next?

Tom: Probably a Zoom call I suppose…

Harry: Hopefully back where we are happiest – playing shows. I really miss gigging.

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

Tom: I want to be hit by a pyrotechnic, go up in flames, fall off the stage in a humiliating and triumphant exit from this roller coaster we call life.

Harry: I wouldn’t mind getting someone else to sing.

Dave: Rain, mud and fire. Entering on horseback with a marching band playing war pigs.

Any final words?

Tom: Go listen to our mate’s bands; Vraell, Van Houten, Niall Summerton, Far Caspian, also Yard Act and Goldfishes; there’s a lot going on in Leeds at the moment.

Harry: Honey Guide, The Golden Age Of TV, Leo Cosmos and Kalaux are all great and good friends of ours too. And Harry Jay Robinson. Leeds has got such a great scene at the moment. Melancholy Ray are great too. Dan and I have both worked with them on some of their tracks before. That reminds me – If anyone is looking for a producer / mix engineer hit us up!

Also we started our own label called Bam Bam Records. Looking for acts to work with at the moment so if anyone’s interested send us your music.

Eades’ debut EP Microcosmic Things is out now