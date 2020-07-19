What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Eaves Wilder

What’s your band called, mate?

Hello, I’m Eavie and my band is Eaves Wilder. This band is just me in my room and “Kyle”, the stock session drummer setting on Logic Pro, jamming.

What do you sound like?

If a lispy child had access to Logic Pro.

Are you any good (honestly)?

I got my first hate comment the other day under the ‘Won’t You Be Happy’ video which said: “I can’t understand anything she’s saying,” which I think follows up quite nicely to my previous answer.

What’s your best song?

I have a song I wrote last week attempting to be in the same realm as the feel of ‘Breathe (In The Air)’ by Pink Floyd and ‘My Sweet Lord’ by George Harrison. It’s all about looking after yourself. I think that one’s quite nice to listen to late at night.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

I was due to have my first ever gig the week that lockdown started — so thanks, Corona. I guess I technically played a gig on my neighbour’s roof when we were shooting the ‘Won’t You Be Happy’ video. Apparently, the ceiling cracked a bit when I was jumping around — sorry, Bev. But we emailed her the video and she said she “can’t really tell”, but she thinks [the song] sounds “nice” — so thanks, Bev!

My older sister Dora directed the video — she wouldn’t stop filming my feet because I had stick-and-poked “butte” onto my ankle after trying to write “butterfly”, which hurt too much to finish. It just looked like she had a weird foot kink.

Tell us something really interesting about you that isn’t to do with music.

I found a sad mouse in my kitchen at the start of lockdown, and was so happy cos I was like: “Ah, now I have a quarantine buddy and we will be best friends,” but she died a day later. I think it was when I was trying to play Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’ and I turned it up too high, and basically killed the mouse with bass. The guilt is eating me alive. RIP Lockdown Mouse.

I am very pro-rodent. Rats are my favourite animals. I had two little rat sisters called Ringo and Bingo, who were my favourite people in the world: I used to walk around with them in my hoodie, or in my pockets.

We said really interesting…

I took Ringo and Bingo to school once when we had a lesson on “prejudice” as I wanted to change people’s views on rats. But people just ended up calling me “Rat girl” for two years.

What is your karaoke song?

‘24 Hour Party People’ by Happy Mondays. I like to be the trumpets, Shaun [Ryder’s part] and that little funky guitar at the end, too — but all just with sounds from my mouth.

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do?

I recreate ‘The Nightman Cometh’ from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. I am wearing the Day Man costume, and I am lowered from the sky on a giant luminous moon as me and Charlie Day duet together, petting our rats. It would be nice if Harry Styles was involved at some point, too. I steal the rest of the money to start my life with him, living in a ranch in the mountains of Italy. We make funky 70s suits out of curtains, and run around the hills forever.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

I want to bring teenage girls together and give them a space that isn’t trying to sexualise them, or trivialise / patronise them, and give them another voice in their head that can give them advice. For me, that’s what all my favourite musicians are: they turn into a little part of your brain that gives you advice, like a parent.

Whenever I get into a pickle, I always ask myself: “What would Kathleen Hanna, Alana from Broad City or Noodle from Gorillaz do?” The answer is: “Probably just scream.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

Kyle. Because he isn’t real it’s a victimless crime.

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music it feels like a little rat is squeaking in your ear.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

My dad.

Where can we see you next?

In bed. I am very hungover: I celebrated the single release last night, but please don’t tell my mum. She thinks I have corona, and is making me a baked potato. I am enjoying the sympathy.

What do you want to happen at your last-ever show?

I hope everyone is really, really sad.

Any final words?

Abolish the police, fund the NHS, wipe front to back.