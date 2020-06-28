What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Film Noir

What’s your band called, mate?

Film Noir.

What do you sound like?

Like a heart that pulsates faster and faster.

Are you any good (honestly)?

We’d like to believe so. We do believe so, you have to believe so — or what’s the point?

What’s your best song?

Hard to say, but people seem to like ‘Brûlant’ live the most. It’s a woman’s take on Bukowski’s novel Women. In this case, it’s a woman exploring her sexuality, half-empowered by it, half avoiding the pain of a memory she’s trying to forget.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

We got booked at the very last minute for Standon Calling and our bass player couldn’t make it, so we had to find someone to fill in for him. An American friend did, and we rehearsed quite a lot with him and felt good about it — but then he got detained at the train station in Paris the morning of the show because he’d overstayed in the EU. So we arrived in London with no bass player and started to panic. We had a rehearsal space booked to rehearse a bit before heading to Standon, and a friend of someone working there ended up agreeing to try and learn the parts in the five hours left before the show. We rehearsed together all the way to the festival: in the train to get there, in the car from the train station and backstage right before the show. It was not our best show, but definitely memorable…

Tell us something really interesting about you that isn’t to do with music.

One person involved in the making of this record is also a private detective.

We said really interesting…

We can’t disclose any more information.

What is your karaoke song?

Joséphine: ‘Suspicious Minds’ – Elvis Presley.

Alexandre: ‘Ma préférence’ – Julien Clerc.

Mathieu: ‘I Hate Myself for Loving You’ – Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Victor: ‘La groupie du pianiste’ – Michel Berger.

Martin: ‘Blinded by the Light’ – Manfred Mann’s Earth Band.

Scenario: we’ve given you a shitload of money to make a big-budget video — what do you do?

We’d make an erotic Bollywood movie shot on 70mm film with all our songs being the narrative.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

Some kind of group catharsis.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

It’s gonna have to be the drummer: it’s a known fact the drummer always gets it harder than the others in a band. Thank you for that [question], he’s probably crying right now.

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music it feels like love is blind but your heart can tell.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

Helpless Romantics.

Where can we see you live next?

We‘re playing on September 5 at La Guinguette Sonore, a festival on the beach in the south of France. Our UK and Europe tour was moved from April to October this year, but that might be wishful thinking… who knows — fingers crossed!

What do you want to happen at your last-ever show?

For people to kiss and cry and spit and drink and dance and laugh like it’s the last time… Well, it would be the last time.

Any final words?

Hoping we all come out of these times more wholesome, aware, and proactive in facing the anti-racist, environmental and social emergencies of our time.

Film Noir’s ‘Tendrement,’ EP is out now