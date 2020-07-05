What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Fur

What’s your band called, mate?

Band’s called FUR, mate.

What do you sound like?

As far away from talking over a lifted Gang of Four riff as we can get.

Are you any good (honestly)?

The tunes are good and we’re working on the instruments bit.

What’s your best song?

The best is definitely yet to come.

What’s been your most memorable gig so far?

Flying out to Jakarta to play for 5000 people and then flying home again within a few days was a bit ridiculous.

Tell us something really interesting about you that isn’t to do with music.

I had an operation on my eye to fix a torn cornea, and then coronavirus happened — so I ended up having to have the stitches stay in my eye for 20 weeks…

What is your karaoke song?

‘London Girls’ – Chas and Dave.

Scenario: we’ve given you a shitload of money to make a big-budget video — what do you do?

Put it all on black and then retire either way.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

It’s nice to just get out of the house and make music with your best mates, and we’ve already played around the world — so it sort of feels like we could go anywhere we want with it.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

Josh, because he’s probably already quit the band three times on that tour anyway.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

Some of our fans call themselves Furries which would be our first choice, but more power to them.

Where can we see you live next?

Boozing our way round the UK on our next tour in the spring.

What do you want to happen at your last-ever show?

We’re not very good at planning ahead: we don’t even know what we’ll be doing at the next gig, let alone the last!