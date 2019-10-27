What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Joesef

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Glasgow’s Joesef on like sounding like Buckfast on a Summers day and doing a Tommy Cooper on stage.

What’s your band called, mate?

“I’m Joesef, it’s just my name, kind of like Cher, or Shaggy, but not as cool.”

What do you sound like?

“I sound like the first crack of a bottle of Buckfast on the first, and only, summers day in Scotland.”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“My mum thinks I’m class so probably.”

What’s your best song?

‘Limbo’ is probably still my favourite tune I’ve made, it was the first tune I put out and the first tune I made that I was kind of proud of, it gets a good reaction at the shows as well which is pretty cool.”

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“Probably my first one, managed to sell out King Tut’s without putting a tune out and it was a half ten stage time so everybody was charging.”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

“I was in a fight first day of secondary school and I won.”

We said really interesting…

“Pretty sure the boy I was fighting was at my first gig.”

What is your karaoke song?

“I don’t really partake in karaoke, if I had to, Englebert Humperdink’s ‘Release Me’, honestly such a tune, my granda used to sing it a lot when I was younger.”

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do

“Probably spend none of it on a video and just take the troops down the pub then panic and make something on iMovie later on.”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“I never really sought out to achieve anything I was just kind of making tunes for the fun of it so maybe just never having to go back to working in a bar again would be cool.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“I mean I’d throw myself off cause I’d probably be rough as fuck and just looking for an excuse to not be on the bus anyway, I find it quite hard being in cars and stuff for extended periods of time so it would suit me just fine.”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like David Attenborough is narrating the best sex you’ve ever had in your ear.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“The young team”

Where can we see you next?

“I’m supporting Loyle Carner on 30th October for a sold out show in Glasgow, and I’m also playing in Manchester and Brighton in November (19th & 20th), as well as my biggest gig in Glasgow on 23rd December. So come to any.”

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“I’d quite like to die on stage, like Tommy Cooper, it sounds morbid but i think you sort of need to suffer for good art, dying would be like the final masterpiece.”

Any final words?

“I’ve got a new EP just came out, called Play Me Something Nice, stream it, buy it, wank to it, eat it.

Thanks, bye x x x x”