What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Juniore

Every week, we're going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we're going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting Q&A, What's Your Band Called, Mate?

What’s your band called, mate?

“On s’appelle Juniore”

What do you sound like?

“A bit like Brigitte Bardot and The B52’s illegitimate apocalypse brain love child.”



Are you any good (honestly)?

“Well, we haven’t figured it out yet but we are desperately hopeful.”

What’s your best song?

“Also, haven’t quite figured it out yet.”

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“One most memorable was last year at Southampton, Heartbreakers. We’d never seen such mad dancers.”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

“We’re generally hesitant and conflicted, but we’re also quite good at mind reading.”

We said really…

“We’re really very good at mind reading.”

What is your karaoke song?

“Build me up Buttercup” – The Foundations

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do

“At first, we’re probably really excited and happy and want to make an epically ambitious video, it’s most likely underwater and there are mermaids, and we try to find someone who knows someone who knows someone to send Romero an email and ask him to film it. Zombie mermaids. And then we probably realize it’s not happening and we buy cameras and lights and figure we’ll be able to make more than one video and end up making the same DIY, not so epical stuff, we always make. And hopefully you’re not too disappointed. And the video is still full of zombie mermaids.”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“Making it, in itself, is already a bit miraculous. Traveling and playing! And being part of the resistance against the general shittiness of our modern times.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“I’d like to think we’d all jump, in a beautiful leap of band love sacrifice. But we’d probably just push whoever’s closest to the exit. We’re a trio now, having to become a duo would be tough (if not deadly anyway).”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like love is twisting your macaron.



If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“Juniore’s senior members”

Where can we see you next?

“We’ll be touring in the UK in April. We start in Brighton on April 16th, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Birkenhead and London on April 29th at Bush Hall.”

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“A joyful end of the world would be nice.”

Any final words?

“A bientôt :)”