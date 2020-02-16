What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Lacuna Common

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Oxford’s Lacuna Common talk fitting Guinness glasses in their gobs, Busted karaoke and recreating Hot Fuzz.

What’s your band called, mate?

Lacuna Common

Advertisement

We are…

Guinness connoisseurs.

What do you sound like?

A mix of sprightly English indie with to-the-point lyrics.

Are you any good (honestly)?

Come and find out. (Yes we are)

Advertisement

What’s your best song?

Learn To Feel, but there’s some slappers being worked on at the mo.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Probably the show we played at The Cellar late last year, the week before it closed – packed out with friends and we had a blast in one of our oldest haunts.

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

Alfie can fit the circumference of pint glass in his mouth. Not one of those flashy stubby wide ones, a classic one or a Guinness glass.

We said really interesting…

Did you know it takes one light ray 8 minutes and 20 seconds to get from the surface of the sun to the surface of the earth, but it takes a million years for one light ray to get from the centre of the sun to the surface of the sun. Nothing to do with the band, other than Gabe likes to tell anyone who’ll listen.

What is your karaoke song?

Collectively we do a great rendition of Thunderbirds Are Go by Busted.

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do?

Reenact the Hot Fuzz supermarket scene. It’s alright Andy, it’s just bolognese.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

That video would be pretty cool, but if not I guess just to be the best band of the ’20s.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

Tom, Gabe and James are the most stubborn people I’ve ever met in my life so I guess I’ll just hop out.

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music It feels like James is able to play keys and your mind is lying to you that he didn’t learn them 6 months ago to join the band

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

Common People.

Where can we see you next?

Got loads of shows coming up over the next few months in Manchester, Bristol, London, Oxford – all sorts. Go on our Facebook you lazy bastard.

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

Free entry, free drinks, free food, a small family of coyotes as a choir.

Any final words?

Death comes to us all.