What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Laundry Day

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, New York’s Laundry Day talk remaking Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ video, touring with Clairo and their fans, Tide Pods.

What’s your band called, mate?

Etai: We’re LAUNDRY DAY from New York City.

We are…

Henry, Jude, Etai, Sawyer, and hp

What do you sound like?

Jude: “A bunch of kids in a basement making whatever they feel like.”

Sawyer: “The Youth!”

Are you any good (honestly)?

Jude: “I think we’re fucking great.”

Sawyer: “I agree.”

What’s your best song?

Jude: “BULLDOG, the second song on our new EP.”

Sawyer: “BULLDOG.”

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Etai: “In August we played at the Troubadour in LA and that was probably the craziest crowd we’ve ever had. We brought half the crowd up onto the stage to dance for the last song and they unplugged all our shit immediately just from the dancing and stomping and jumping. Also hp and JJ, our manager, both stagedove at the end but JJ didn’t exactly get caught. It went great for hp though. I feel like everyone who was there is never gonna forget that show. Also on that same tour we played a show in Detroit that was super memorable. We got to the venue and found out we had no merch, the sound guy was two hours late, and we had only sold 21 tickets. We thought we would have to cancel the show because we couldn’t set up the stage or soundcheck or anything, but it ended up going great and those 21 people went harder than most of the other crowds on that tour. Detroit is a strange ass city though.”

Tell us something really interesting about your band that isn’t to do with music:

Etai: “We have two Henrys in the band who were both born on February 26th, 2002 and both have dads named Eric.”

What’s your karaoke song?

hp: “‘The Joker’ by the Steve Miller Band

Etai: “‘Birthday’ by The Sugarcubes

Jude: ‘We Are Young’ by fun.

Sawyer: ‘You’ by Mk.gee

Scenario: We’ve given you a shitload of money to make a big budget video – what do you do with it?

hp: Rent a camel, if that’s not available I’d probably donate it.

Etai: Remake the God’s Plan video.

Sawyer: Remake the God’s Plan video.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

Jude: It starts with a desire to express ourselves and put ideas down that we’ve been wanting to execute. Past that, we just want people to connect to the music and dance.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, who would it be and why?

Jude: Y’all are twisted for this.

Etai: Honestly flattered that you think we ride in a bus… we got a tiny white van.

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like an angel is rubbing your feet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZJZ6jAjVRg

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

Etai: In the past they’ve called themselves the Tide Pods.

Where can we see you next? (next gig)

Etai: “We’re on tour with Clairo right now, and our next stop is two shows in London. O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on December 2nd and Electric Ballroom on December 3rd!”

What do you want to happen at your last-ever show?

Jude: “First thing that came to mind was someone dying. Maybe fireworks too.”

Etai: “Obama has to be there. And I want to officiate a wedding on stage.”

Any final words?

“Love”