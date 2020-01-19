What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Lily Moore

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Brighton’s Lily Moore on the Winehouse comparisons, a disastrous festival appearance and er, packed lunches.

What’s your band called, mate?

“Lily Moore. Well creative of me I know.”

What do you sound like?

“According to everyone else Duffy / Amy Winehouse. Which I’m happy with to be fair. I’d say I sound a bit tragic, but oh well.”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“My Nan seems to think so. The nutter”

What’s your best song?

‘I Will Never Be’

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“Boardmasters 2018. Our flight got cancelled. Then they lost my luggage. Then they found it but overall it took nearly a whole day to get to fucking Cornwall !!!! The lesson learnt is don’t be a dick and just get the train but anyway yeah the day of the gig I was playing in a caravan on edge of a cliff. About 2 songs in the worst storm hit and everyone ran away from the heaviest rain I’ve seen. So yeah after all that we were left with about 5 people watching who were all too off their tits to notice the weather and wearing yellow kagools. I tried to keep going but halfway through my saddest break up song (Do This For Me) the monitors man had to come on and try my keyboard players face because he was getting soaked and then I got the giggles so bad we had to stop. Brutal.”

Tell us something really interesting about your band that isn’t to do with music:

“I always bring a packed lunch to the studio.”

What’s your karaoke song?

Gloria Gaynor – ‘I Am What I Am’

Scenario: We’ve given you a shitload of money to make a big budget video – what do you do with it?

“Take all my mates for dinner and drinks and do an acoustic video instead.”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“I just want to be able to do this forever. Playing live is my favourite feeling in the world and I feel very lucky at the moment so yeah I think that’s my goal.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, who would it be and why?

“I reckon my bass player Nathan. He’s most likely to survive.”

When you listen to my music it feels like heartbreak is a great way of making yourself filthy rich

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry ’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga ’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“Lil Moorons”

Where can we see you next? (next gig)

“On my tour in May!!!”

What do you want to happen at your last-ever show?

“A picnic with all our packed lunches. Me, the audience – a mezze platter and some beers. Dreamy.”