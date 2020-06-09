What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Loose Articles

What’s your band called, mate?

Loose Articles

What do you sound like?

We’re a melodic post-punk quartet. Specialising in discord, repetition and radical politics.

Are you any good (honestly)?

100% … We’re Feminine & Threatening, Working & Class.

What’s your best song?

All of them are bangers if we say so ourselves. We’ll let you guys be the judge of our best tune.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Ooer thats a tough one as we’ve had a fair few really mint ones. Probs playing Manchester O2 Ritz for Socialist Sunday – Manchester for a Labour Government. It was a mega gig with a massive line up and all for a mint cause to try get as many people to vote for Labour.

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

Tree has had her debut TV appearance on Sunday Politics.

Louise used to live in Germany and designed footy kits.

Erin once had her sights set on Muay Thai Boxing world domination.

Natalie lived in a naturist park in Canada a few years back.

What is your karaoke song?

Erin dominates Blondie’s ‘Hanging On The Telephone’.

Natalie is all about Robbie Williams, ‘Rock DJ’

Tree’s is a toss up between Shania Twain’s ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’ and Dizzee Rascal, ‘Bonkers’

Louise would boss New Order – ‘World in Motion’

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do

Big video shoot at a packed out Wembley football stadium. All the England team are our backing dancers and the whole day is sponsored with unlimited Stella Artois… obviously

What do you want to achieve with your music?

Ideally getting invited to play at Peter Andre’s birthday party… but if failing that playing Glastonbury will do.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

Thats a well tight question that… none of us we’ll sacrifice the driver instead, soz.

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music it feels like this gang of northern lasses is boozing and shouting in your brain

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

The Loose Cannons!

Where can we see you next?

We’re supposed to be playing YES in Manchester for our headline show on the 11th September but Its all hang fire right now due to the pandemic. We have a lot of shows firming up for 2021 so watch this space…

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

Turn the mosh pit in to a swimming pool full of Stella – everyone bring your swimming costumes!

Any final words?

Buckle up and secure all Loose Articles!