What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Loose Buttons

Every week we’re introducing you to a brand new artist who we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, New York four-piece Loose Buttons tell us about the unlikely cause of their inter-band “civil war”, belting out The Darkness in the karaoke booth and how they’re comparing themselves to a punk Larry David.

What’s your band called, mate?

We are simply called… Loose Buttons.

We are…

Eric (Vocals), Zack (Guitar), Manny (Bass) and Adam (Drums) — but he prefers to be called Swag… Don’t call him Gert.

What do you sound like?

Imagine Larry David playing in a punk band.

Are you any good (honestly)?

Don’t believe the hype.

What’s your best song?

It hasn’t been written yet. To be honest, we were planning to just rip off Led Zeppelin on this record — but sadly Greta Van Fleet beat us to it.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Opening for The Rolling Stones. Well, opening for a band who opened for The Rolling Stones. Close enough, anyway.

Tell us something really interesting about your band that isn’t to do with music.

There’s a civil war in the band between those who love marijuana and those who love ice hockey.

What’s your karaoke song?

‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’ by The Darkness.

Scenario: We’ve given you a shitload of money to make a big budget video – what do you do with it?

Easy: re-shoot the Borat movie, shot-for-shot.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

Acknowledgement from Liam Gallagher.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one bandmember as ballast, who would it be and why?

Our manager Khazi. You really think any of us would sacrifice ourselves?… HA!

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like someone is stealing your money.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

Swagals.

Where can we see you next?

November 21 at Elsewhere — Zone 1 in Brooklyn, NYC.

What do you want to happen at your last-ever show?

*GIF of drummer spontaneously combusting*

Any final words?

Would you take a 3000-word review of a Russian nightclub in Coney Island? (Yeah, we probably would)

Loose Buttons’ debut album ‘Something Better’ is out on February 7, 2020.