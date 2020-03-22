What’s Your Band Called Mate? Get to know Loose Fit

What’s your band called, mate?

Loose Fit, cobber.

What do you sound like?

Advertisement

I guess we’re a sorta post-punk band obsessed with big bass lines and skronky grooves. Though Kaylene’s mum said we sound like a cocky (that’s a cockatoo) being strangled… so who knows?

Are you any good (honestly)?

We’re better than bad.

What’s your best song?

Obviously our greatest work of genius is on our album that we have yet to finish.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Advertisement

North Gong Hotel in Wollongong, for all the wrong reasons. It was outdoors, blowing a gale and cold as hell. Then we got into a fight with the bar manager after they denied us our free burgers because apparently we hadn’t played for long enough. We were also a bit hungover, it was all very traumatic.

Tell us something really interesting about you that isn’t to do with music.

Max worked at Russell Crowe’s “divorce auction”.

We said really interesting…

Kaylene makes knitted sweaters and Noel Fielding wears them on The Great British Bake Off.

What is your karaoke song?

Max: Bryan Ferry – ‘Let’s Stick Together’

Kaylene: Bill Withers – ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’

Anna: All Saints – ‘Pure Shores’

Richard: Definitely doesn’t do karaoke.

Scenario: We’ve given you a shitload of money to make a big budget video — what do you do?

Richard had a great idea a while ago about starting up a massage parlour that would host great live ambient gigs while you’re getting a massage. So we’d use the money to get that off the ground… and then I suppose we’d cobble together a clip filming on our phones, or something.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

We wanna make punks dance. Or at least uncross their arms.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

That would never happen. We are all great drivers and Kaylene’s Hyundai Getz handles like a dream.

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like your ambition is matched only by your desire.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

Fitness enthusiasts.

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

We’d just want to have a really, really great time and still be in bed at a reasonable hour. That, or immediately announce a cash-in tour playing our classic album in full, plus a selection of hits and fan favourites.

Where can we see you next?

Marrickville Bowling Club, Sydney, Australia.

Any final words?

We’ve already said too much.

Loose Fit’s self-titled debut EP is out April 3 via FatCat Records.